She became a woman: After 8 years in ‘Hoy’, the soap opera heartthrob leaves TV Azteca and returns to Televisa

Mexico City.- A famous soap opera heartthrobwho a few years ago lost its exclusive contract Y turned into a womanleft the ranks of Aztec TV to return in an endearing project of Televisa.

Is about Ernest Laguardiawho was in the ranks of Televisa for almost 40 years starring in melodramas like Quinceañera, My dear Isabel, Alondra, Real love Y Dawnhowever, lost its exclusive contract.

In 2017, the actor decided to sign a contract with Aztec TV to be the main villain of The Spoiled, one of the last telenovelas made in the Ajusco company. She was also in windowing Y come the joybut at the end of recordings, he went to Telemundo.

As will be remembered, Laguardia was also the driver of the today program for 8 years, however, he left it in 2011 amid rumors that he had friction with the driver Galilea Montijo.

After transform into a woman for the play Homophobia is not a thing for men and leave in shock with his radical change, because he looked unrecognizableLaguardia now return to television in an endearing soap opera.

Although it still has pending brand new Crown of Hopethe second part of Crown of tears where he gives life to the villain ‘Romulus Ancira’on April 25 he is back with an important melodrama that marked his career: The poor relatives.

The actor was the protagonist called Jesus Sanchez “Chucho” With bright Star. The story was produced by Carla Estrada in 1993 and will be broadcast by the channel TlNovelasowned by Televisa.

This had the antagonistic participation of Alexis Ayala, Chantal Andere, Humberto Elizondo, Delia Casanova, Ana Patricia Rojo and the first actress Bertha Moss. It also included stellar performances from the first actors Joaquin Cordero Y Núria Bages.

Source: YouTube channel of TlNovelas and Ventaneando and Instagram @ernestolaguardiaoficial and @delarosamakeup