‘She-Hulk’ Trailer Amplifies a Marvel Problem We Should Stop Overlooking

Marvel It barely lets us breathe. Just a few weeks after the end of moon knight and the arrival of Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness to theaters and the company has already begun to hype its next big release. Is about She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulka new series for Disney+ that will bring back Mark Ruffalo as the strong green superhero and introduce us to Jennifer Walters, cousin of the Hulk whom he will bring to life Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) who, after receiving a transfusion of his blood, acquires some of his superpowers.

The studio has shown a first trailer that, as its productions are used to, comes loaded with action, touches of humor and aims to continue expanding the Marvel Universe in new directions. However, progress is far from perfect, since once again the franchise neglects a fundamental aspect that until now many marvelites overlooked before the hours of fun and spectacle that the saga offers them. But in this case it seems that it will be very difficult to turn a blind eye.

And it is that the digital effects that can be seen in the trailer are light years away from what should be required of a millionaire franchise such as the Marvel Universe. He is especially notorious in designing the transformations of his two leads, Jennifer Walters and Bruce Banner, who in their respective versions of the Hulk show a very fake and weird finish that is very hard to go unnoticed. First, because we have seen Mark Ruffalo on many other occasions characterized as the Hulk and his appearance in the series is far from being what we remembered him. His face doesn’t look as well integrated into the green mass and his colors and movements look much more artificial.

Although it is more notorious in the case of Tatiana Maslany, the great protagonist of she hulkthat seeing her more in action it is clearly seen that its design looks unbelievable and its facial and body expressions even border on the feeling of uncanny valley. The result could even be compared to disastrous CGI designs like the first we saw of Sonic: The Movie, the one that generated such a bad reaction that Paramount felt compelled to change it. Although more than the design itself, the problem is that they are poorly polished digital effects that generate an uncomfortable visual sensation, which is not going to be pleasant at all when watching the series.

It is true that she hulk It is a production for Disney + and not a great and ambitious movie for theaters, which would make it understandable that they had a lower budget that did not allow them to develop better special effects. However, albeit at a much less noticeable level, this problem with the CGI has also been dragging the Marvel film productions for a long time. As much as his films have stratospheric budgets that even exceed 200 million dollars, we have been seeing for years that the backgrounds, settings and creatures look artificial and chaotic on screen, not to mention that the visual aspect is almost clone between delivery and delivery.

Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk / Bruce Banner and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer “Jen” Walters/She-Hulk in She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk from Marvel Studios, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Marvelite viewers barely notice because we focus so much on the show and on the construction of this enormous universe that in the end the rest is secondary. But, for example, if you compare current Marvel movies to a lot of 2000s blockbusters like Pirates of the Caribbean either The Lord of the rings, It is surprising that films from almost 20 years ago have a much more realistic and successful finish than productions made in 2022where the technology has evolved considerably.

In addition, beyond this first trailer for she-hulk, Disney herself, responsible for Marvel, questioned herself when she exhibited the trailer of Avatar: The Water Sense before the screenings of Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness. Going from the realistic and spectacular landscapes of James Cameron’s Pandora, which made the most of current technology, to the chaotic and artificial digital effects of Sam Raimi’s was undoubtedly a jug of cold water for the eyes, which leaves Of course, with the stratospheric benefits that Marvel obtains, they should be able to do things a little better in this regard.

I think that, just as they try to be ambitious in the expansion of their plots with multiverses and crossovers with countless characters, they should aspire to want to be ambitious in the visual and digital fields as well. Basically, What viewers are looking for when watching a Marvel movie or series is pure spectacle, something that would be greatly enhanced if there were much more careful work with digital effects. that makes your products look like the high-budget productions that they are.

She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk will land on Disney+ starting August 17.

