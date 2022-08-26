Shooting in the United States: at least two shot dead in Washington – USA – International

A new shooting was presented this Wednesday afternoon in Washington, United States capital.

According to the Washington Police Department, the events occurred around 12:52 pm on O Street NW.

The authorities went to the area after receiving calls alerting that several people had been shot with a firearm.

The deputy chief executive of the Police Department reported in a press conference that five people were injured in the shooting. Two of them died at the scene, while the other three people were taken to health centers to treat their injuries.

According to the WUSA9 media, all the injured were adults, but the current status of the people who were taken to hospitals in the area is unknown.

The first versions, say the authorities, suggest that two armed men arrived in that area in Washington in a black truck, fired semi-automatic weapons and then fled in the same car.

At the moment there is no information about the reasons for the shooting.

Shooting Investigation: 3rd District ROAD CLOSURES 1st st NW between O and P, 1300 Block of North Capital is also closed, Metro Buses are also being re-routed, until otherwise notified. — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) August 24, 2022

NBC Washington also reported that the police have already cordoned off the scene of the attack and that the area will be closed while the investigation is carried out.

Now, the authorities are asking for information that allows them to capture the suspects or find the vehicle in which they were traveling.

According to the aforementioned media, it is an area in which there is an aid program for the homeless and a bilingual school.

The deputy chief of the Police Department, for his part, described the area of ​​the events as an “open-air drug market” in which there is constant patrolling by the authorities.

Executive Assistant Chief Benedict provides an update on a shooting that occurred recently in the unit block of O Street, NW. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 https://t.co/axaWaxZB3s — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 24, 2022

The Police Department also reported that another shooting occurred in the Florida Avenue sector on Wednesday morning. Events in which one person died and another was injured.

However, both shootings do not seem to have any relationship, according to the balance made by the police at a press conference.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING