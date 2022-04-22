Sienna Miller stuns in a silk corset for racy scenes in new Channel 4 comedy Chivalry

SIENNA Miller dazzled in a silk corset as she returned to screens in the new comedy Chivalry.

The 40-year-old actress stars alongside Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani in Channel 4’s latest offering, and seriously impressed viewers playing Lark.

On Twitter, one said, “It may be worth it for Sienna Miller alone.”

Another commented: “If you want to see Sienna Miller’s impressive comedic chops watch #Chivalry on Channel 4. She should do more of this! It’s all very good.”

Also joining her in the lineup will be Emmy Award winner Wanda Sykes, Lolly Adefope, Aisling Bea and Adjani Salmon.

Prior to Chivalry, Sienna appeared in the Netflix limited series Anatomy of a Scandal as a character named Sophie Whitehouse.

The actress catapulted to stardom in her breakout role as Andy Warhol’s muse, Edie Sedgwick, in the 2006 biopic Factory Girl.

Throughout his career, he has played the love interest of some of Hollywood's biggest machos, including Heath Ledger in Casanova, Matthew Rhys in The Edge of Love and Ben Affleck in the gangster flick Live By Night.

The star hasn’t carved out a career in one genre, instead working on independent and blockbuster films on everything from Oscar favorites Foxcatcher and American Sniper to action flick GI Joe: The Rise of the Cobra.

She has also appeared on stage, starring as Sally Bowles in a Broadway revival of the classic musical Caberet.