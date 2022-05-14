Singer Marc Anthony, 53, is engaged to a 23-year-old model: J.Lo’s ex is in love

Singer Marc Anthony and his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira are engaged. After giving subtle glimpses of her diamond engagement ring all week on social media, the 23-year-old model confirmed Thursday that she and the 53-year-old singer are ready to wed.

Marc Anthony and Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 went to Sexy Fish in Miami with several of the model’s friends and family intending to celebrate her birthday, but the festivities quickly turned into an engagement party. The lovebirds partied until the end of the night.

Earlier in the day, they celebrated their engagement with champagne on a private jet, where Anthony happily clapped to the music as their friends danced. The couple enjoyed a day on a yacht where they sampled caviar and fresh prawns. Ferreira even took a ride on a Jet Ski.

It was on March 19 that Marc Anthony and his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira went “official” on Instagram.

Anthony has been engaged four times before. He proposed to actress Claudette Lali in the late 90s and was later married to the beauty queen Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and model Shannon De Lima.

He has six children, sharing Ariana, 28, and Chase, 26, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosadoas well as Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 18, with Dayanara Torres, 47 years old. Him and J.Lo52, share 14-year-old twins, Max and emma.

Jennifer Lopez also got engaged this year to Ben Affleck. The actor popped the question for the second time in April.