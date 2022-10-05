Six fiction series that you have to watch if… you are a true fashion geek: they will surprise you

They are not all that are, but they are all that are. These series have been selected for fashion lovers above all, that is, they are not always the ones that specialized critics would choose or collect Emmy awards for excellence in television.

But, if sometimes while watching a series you forget the story because you’ve become engrossed in an outfit or thinking that you have something similar in your closet and you never wear it, here are six series in which, without a doubt, you will find ideas to inspire your outfits this season.

1. And Just Like That (2022)

from left to right Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis in a scene from ‘And just like that’

hbo max

More than two decades after the series Sex and the City (in Spain, sex in new york), whose first season premiered in 1998, in which we met the characters created by journalist Candace Bushnell, premiered on HBO Max And Just Like That.

It had also been more than ten years since the premiere of the film of Sex and the City 2 in 2010, with fans of the series clamoring for a third movie or a reboot (or reboot) of the series, which ended in 2004, in which we learned what had become of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte and how they face the “fifties crisis”.

In addition, in these two decades so many things have changed that bringing the feminist and diverse messages of the plot to the 21st century was a challenge for any self-respecting screenwriter. Preceded by the controversy that only Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis joined the cast, but not Kim Cattrall, and the exchange of accusations between the actresses, the series has been the biggest premiere of Max Original to date.

There is already confirmation of a season 2 and the fans of the series wonder if they will be able to convince Kim Cattrall to return the character of Samantha.

[‘And Just Like That’: las decisiones de la secuela de ‘Sexo en Nueva York’, explicadas por su creador]

two. Halston (2021)

Ewan McGregor, in a scene from the series Halston.



His name was not as well known in the 21st century as that of other American designers (Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger or Tom Ford, among others) and, however, Roy Halston (1932-1990) reinvented the concept of elegance in the 70s Ewan McGregor plays the designer in this Netflix series, released in 2021 and based on the book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines,

Its five chapters know little to tell how a stranger born in Des Moines (Iowa) became so famous in the United States and leaves you wanting to know much more about the creator of the shirt dress and collar halter, that made new fabrics fashionable to make women shine.

Among her friends and admirers, known as the Halstonettes, there were Liza Minelli, Bianca Jagger, Elsa Peretti or Anjelica Houston, all of them parading through the series that tells of their arrival at the top and their descent into hell after nights of excesses at the Studio 54 nightclub.

[Halston, el diseñador que inventó la elegancia casual (y sexy)]

3. Emily in Paris (2020)

Lily Collins is ‘Emily in Paris’.



Criticized and reviled in equal parts, it does not admit half measures: either you love it or you hate it. It premiered in 2020 as one of Netflix’s big bets and for two seasons, it has told the adventures of Emily Cooper, a marketing executive from Chicago who lands the job of her dreams in Paris.

The series shows spectacular shots of the most emblematic corners of the French capital and its surroundings, but what has made its followers fall in love are the outfits worn by actress Lily Collins, who plays this american in paris in the XXI century.

The wardrobe manager for the series is Patricia Fields, who became famous for the surprising outfits worn by the protagonists of the series. Sex and the City (in Spain, sex in new york).

[‘Emily in Paris’ fue la serie de comedia más vista de Netflix en 2020 según la plataforma]

Four. The Bold Type (2017)

The cast of the series ‘The Bold Type’.



The series takes its name from bold (the style used to stand out the important thing). Follow, for five seasons (from 2017 to 2021), the adventures of three young people who work at Scarlet, a fashion magazine in New York. It is inspired (very loosely) by the life of Joanna Coles, who was editor of marie claire (from 2006 to 2012) and from cosmopolitan (from 2012 to 2016).

Katie Stevens is Jane Sloan, a newly promoted writer. Aisha Dee plays Kat Edison, the head of social media, and Meghann Fahy is Sutton Brady, the Scarlet magazine assistant. She accompanies them on this journey through professional (and personal) life Melora Hardin in the role of Jacqueline Carlyle, the editor-in-chief of the magazine.

5. girl boss (2017)

Britt Robertson is Sophia Amoruso in ‘Girlboss’.



This 13-part series takes its name from the title of the autobiography of Sophia Amoruso, founder of Nasty Gal, a clothing store on-line that took her from ruin to appear in the magazine Forbes, for having made the vintage or something glamorous second-hand clothes and succeed with only 30 years.

The protagonist of the series is called Shopia Marlowe, a ruined young woman who, in 2006, begins to resell her used clothes on eBay, opening an online store under the name of Nasty Girl Vintage. To give it an air fashionablearranges it to his liking, turning his clothes into objects of desire.

In 2008, thanks to the success achieved, this entrepreneur leaves the eBay platform and opens her own store outside with the name of Nasty Gal. The series tells that trajectory in a comedy key and is full of anecdotes that explain the name of the brand (ugly in English it is disgusting or unpleasant and gal is a girl). Warning: the protagonist can get on your nerves.

6. workshop (2015)

Actresses Mirei Kiritani who plays Mayuko (standing) and Mao Daichi (who plays Mayumi) in the series ‘Atelier’.



Only one season of 13 chapters made it one of the most watched Japanese series on Netflix. It tells the story of Mayuko Tokita, a young woman recently graduated in Fashion Design who begins to work in emotionsone of the most prestigious and exclusive lingerie brands in Japan.

The lingerie firm is run by designer Mayumi Nanjo, a tough and demanding woman whose despotic attitude towards her inexperienced intern will lead to tragicomic situations. And, incidentally, a parade of impact styles.

And yes, it reminds a lot of the plot of the movie The Devil Wears Prada but workshop (workshop, usually sewing, in French), Mirei Kiritani (who plays Mayuko) and Mao Daichi (who plays Mayumi) manage to make us forget Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

