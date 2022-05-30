Snoop Dogg, Vanessa Hudgens and Jack Black will perform at the 2022 MTV Movie Awards

In this note you will know all the details about the 2022 MTV Movie Awardswhich awards the best of cinema and series, the productions that managed to stand out They will compete for the award.

The event will be given on June 5 in Los Angeless, and fans are eager to find out what artists will perform at the ceremony. In the following paragraphs we will detail it.

Which artists will perform at the 2022 MTV Movie Awards?

According to the official website of MTV, at the gala there will be a musical show that will be in charge of Snoop Dogg, just as it did last year. In addition, it will be Nominated for the Best Musical Moment category.

On the other hand, it was also presented actress Vanessa Hudgens as hostess of the gala. She already has experience as a presenter, because in 2020 she was present at the ceremony and she did not do badly.

Last but not least, it was announced the invitation to actor jack blackbecause it will be awarded in the Comedic Genius Award category at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.

When will the 2022 MTV Movie Awards be?

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place on June 5 and will be held from the Baker Hangar in Los Angeles, California (United States) Meanwhile, the broadcast schedule for the MTV awards will be from 19:00 pm in Mexico.

The movies and series nominated for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards they can be voted on at vote.mtvm.com by fans, from May 11 to 18.

The most nominated movies and series at the 2022 MTV Movie Awards?

For this MTV gala, ‘Euphoria’ has 7 nominations and ‘Loki’ with 3, so far considered series that lead the list of nominees, even fighting for the ‘Best Series’ category.

Secondly, The movies with the most nominations at the 2022 MTV Movie Awards they are ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ with 7 nominations and ‘The Batman’ with 4, which compete for the title of ‘Best Picture’; Y ‘The lost City’ with only 3, nominated for ‘Best Performance in a Movie’ and ‘Best Villain’.

2022 MTV Movie Awards Nominations

film and television

Best film

“dune”

“Scream”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

Spider-Man: No Way Home

“The Adam Project”

“TheBatman”

best series

“Euphoria”

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Squid Game”

“Ted Lassos”

“Yellowstone”

Best Performance in a Motion Picture

Lady Gaga: “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson: “The Batman”

Sandra Bullock: “The Lost City”

Timothée Chalamet: “Dune”

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Series

Amanda Seyfried: “The Dropout”

Kelly Reilly: “Yellowstone”

Lily James: “Pam & Tommy”

Sidney Sweeney: “Euphoria”

Zendaya: “Euphoria”

best superhero

Daniel Craig: “No Time to Die”

Oscar Isaac: “Moon Knight”

Scarlett Johansson: “Black Widow”

Simu Liu: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

best villain

Colin Farrell: “The Batman”

Daniel Radcliffe: “The Lost City”

James Jude Courtney: “Halloween Kills”

Victoria Pedretti: “You”

Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home

best kiss

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike: “Euphoria”

Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount: “Emily in Paris”

Poopies and the snake: “Jackass Forever”

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz: “The Batman”

Tom Holland and Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Comedy Performance

Brett Goldstein: “Ted Lasso”

John Cena: “Peacemaker”

Johnny Knoxville – “Jackass Forever”

Megan Stalter: “Hacks”

Ryan Reynolds: “Free Guy”

acting discovery

Alana Haim: “Licorice Pizza”

Ariana DeBose: “West Side Story”

Hannah Einbinder: “Hacks”

Jung Ho-yeon: “Squid Game”

Sophia DiMartino: “Loki”

best fight

Black Widow vs. Widows: “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy: “Euphoria”

Guy vs. Dude: “Free Guy”

Shang-Chi bus fight: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Here for the Hookup

“Euphoria”

“Never Have I Ever”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“Sex Lives of College Girls”

Best song

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”: Jennifer Hudson -. “Respect”

“Just Look Up”: Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi – “Don’t Look Up”

“Little Star”: Dominic Fike – “Euphoria”

“On My Way (Marry Me)”: Jennifer Lopez – “Marry Me”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”: Encanto Cast – “Encanto”

Reality shows

Best Documentary Reality Series

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta”

“Selling Sunset”

“SummerHouse”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

best competition series

“American Idol”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

“The Masked Singer”

Best Lifestyle Reality

“Bar Rescue”

“Dr. Pimple Poppers”

“Making It”

“Selena + Chef”

“Queer Eye”

Best reality star

Chris “CT” Tamburello: “The Challenge”

Chrishell Stause: “Selling Sunset”

Lindsay Hubbard: “Summer House”

Teresa Giudice: “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Willow Pill: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

best talk show

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”