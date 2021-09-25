Social Vip, from Adele to Pele: a week of love and gratitude …

New appointment with the column of the XIX century that every week collects the images published online by celebrities

Genoa – There are smiles that are worth a thousand words. Like the one of Pele, to show that the worst is over. After the fear of being admitted to intensive care at the Albert Einstein hospital, in Sao Paulo, where he was operated for the removal of a suspected colon cancer, the football legend is in full recovery and on social media he never misses an opportunity to reassure the fans about his health condition.

“The human being is special. There are professions that require the daily exercise of solidarity, love of neighbor and kindness. Thanks a lot to the nurses Alessandro and Leandro, who take care of me every day. Together we are an invincible team ”, writes Pele expressing immense gratitude to the medical staff who are taking care of him.

In Social Vip, the column that every week collects the shots shared by famous people on social networks, also returns to smile Adele: two years after the separation from the entrepreneur-philanthropist Simon Konecki, the popstar finds love with the sports agent Paul Rich thus making their story official, even on Instagram. Among the international celebrities, the shot that sees embraced, smiling and with a few more wrinkles was full of likes Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, united by a friendship that has lasted for years.

The provocative photo she sees is also viral and very clicked Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian posing together to launch the new underwear line signed by the “queen” Kim Kardashian.

Returning to our local VIPs, the important appeal of Gabriele Corsi on blood donations: “Donating blood is one of the most beautiful things in the world! It is good for those who receive and those who give. Thanks to all the doctors, the nurses, the national hospital staff, the volunteers. We love you, ”writes the host of“ Deal With It ”.

It’s still Camila Raznovich more than radiant next to Loic Fleury on the day of the country chic wedding celebrated last Saturday in Normandy; look in love with Sarah Felberbaum hugged to Daniele De Rossi; the intense close-up of Matilda De Angelis And Laura Chiatti and Marco Bocci, together not only in private life but also on the set. “Ready to direct me @marcoboccireal?”, Writes the actress together with a photo that shows her intent on studying a script.

Finally, the tender shot of Cristina Chiabotto with his daughter Luce Maria, Bianca Balti supporter of Milan, Serena Autieri And Martina Colombari that greet the summer that is now over and Sabrina Salerno next to Samuel Peron, the teacher who will accompany her in the next adventure on the stage of Dancing with the Stars.