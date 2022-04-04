Spain values ​​the inclusion of video games in the European cultural industry

This content was published on 04 April 2022 – 08:20

Luxembourg, Apr 4 (EFE) .- Spain appreciates that video games are considered part of European cultural industries, said the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, on Monday, upon arrival at a Council of community holders where they will discuss how build a European strategy for the Union’s cultural and creative industries.

The minister said that the meeting will discuss how to strengthen these industries and expressed satisfaction with “the definitive inclusion of video games as part of these cultural industries.”

Iceta explained, on the other hand, that today’s meeting will be marked by “the war that Russia has imposed on Ukraine.”

“We are going to talk about the measures that the countries are taking to help Ukrainian culture continue its activity and help mitigate the effects that it is having on the culture of the different countries,” he said.

On the other hand, said Iceta, European headlines will speak of sport “as an instrument for transmitting European values” and also of the necessary effort in favor of women’s sport.

“In Spain we are making efforts in this direction and today we bring to the Council the good news that we have obtained the world record for attendance at a women’s football match. It was in Barcelona (last April 1), with more than 91,000 people” , pointed out the minister, who considered that “this shows progress that must continue and be consolidated”. EFE

