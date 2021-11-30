Spider-Man, there are still no official plans for a new trilogy in the MCU

SEE ALSO: A spot and an announcement for the presales of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Yesterday we reported the words of Amy Pascal about a new trilogy of Spider-Man In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which the producer assumed afterwards Spider-Man: No Way Home. Well, now The Hollywood Reporter takes care of cooling down a bit.

In reporting the statements of Pascal, the magazine cites some internal sources a Sony Pictures according to which, “even if the firm has a strong relationship with Tom Holland And Kevin Feige, and hopes to continue the collaboration with them, there are no official plans for a trilogy at this stage ”.

The words of Amy Pascalin fact, they seemed a little too premature. Spider-Man: No Way Home has yet to come out in theaters (and reveal what will happen to its characters), not to mention that Feige ei Marvel Studios they tend to be very reserved about their future plans. Also, the director Jon Watts has already been in charge of directing the Fantastic 4, then any upcoming Spidey they could be entrusted to another filmmaker. However, it is likely that the collaboration between Sony And Marvel continue also in the future, especially if we consider that Venom has just been catapulted into the MCU. Except that, as you can well imagine, it is still early for certain projects to be made official.

Meanwhile, I remind you that the release of No Way Home is waiting for the next one December 15 in Italian cinemas. Some time ago we showed you two sensational images (but not confirmed), while here you will find the reactions of the cast to the trailer, and here the international trailer from which it seems that something has been digitally removed. We also found that Betty Brant is managing the Daily Bugle’s TikTok account, and that the final duration should be 2 hours and 28 minutes.

In the multiverse

The film will bring back several well-known faces. There will be Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Goblin (Willem Dafoe), L’Sand Man And Lizard, but it is not clear if we will also see Thomas Haden Church And Rhys Ifans. Not confirmed – but practically certain – the Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, while we know nothing about the possible return of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone. There will obviously be the Doctor Strange from Benedict Cumberbatch, and maybe Charlie Cox in the guise of Matt Murdock. Also in the cast Arian Moayed.

Production

Disney And Sony Pictures they found the agreement for the sharing of Spider-Man, so the film is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe, like previous adventures with Tom Holland. The production is handled by Marvel Studios.

The cast

In the cast we will find again Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) and presumably also Angourie Rice (Betty). Benedict Cumberbatch Sara Doctor Strange.

Direction

After Spider-Man: Homecoming And Far From Home, the direction is again of Jon Watts.

