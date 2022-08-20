Entertainment

Spideys fight in the first poster of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Though Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It is dated 2023 as its premiere year, the animated film is not deprived of sharing different advances. Now it was the turn to see the first official poster, which has a battle scene between heroes: Miles Morales against Miguel O’Hara.

In 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse caused a sensation, not only presenting one of the best films of the spider hero, but also unleashing the necessary success so that the story could project more sequels without problems. The closing of the first film shows how Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) manages to make contact from her universe with the Ultimate Spider-Man, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), proving after stopping the Kingpin’s (Liev Schreiber) multiversal plans it is still possible to open portals. As a finishing touch, the film had a post-credits scene where Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), better known as Spider-Man 2099, was introduced. This Spidey from the future uses a device to move around the Multiverse and ends up being part of from the 60s animated series of Spider-Man, the same one where the famous meme of the Spidey pointing at each other is generated.

