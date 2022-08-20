Spideys fight in the first poster of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Though Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It is dated 2023 as its premiere year, the animated film is not deprived of sharing different advances. Now it was the turn to see the first official poster, which has a battle scene between heroes: Miles Morales against Miguel O’Hara.

In 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse caused a sensation, not only presenting one of the best films of the spider hero, but also unleashing the necessary success so that the story could project more sequels without problems. The closing of the first film shows how Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) manages to make contact from her universe with the Ultimate Spider-Man, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), proving after stopping the Kingpin’s (Liev Schreiber) multiversal plans it is still possible to open portals. As a finishing touch, the film had a post-credits scene where Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), better known as Spider-Man 2099, was introduced. This Spidey from the future uses a device to move around the Multiverse and ends up being part of from the 60s animated series of Spider-Man, the same one where the famous meme of the Spidey pointing at each other is generated.

Using his Twitter account, co-writer Christopher Miller shared the first official poster, which has ultimate spider-man facing Spider-Man 2099. The image draws attention because the two heroes are fighting. The most striking detail is that Miguel O’Hara’s design is totally different, he looks like a much more robust Spidey, with more strength. Perhaps it is a villain variant or something that has possessed the wall-crawler from the future.

Miles versus Miguel.

It is known that Across the Spider-Verse will have more variants, without forgetting that the main Spidey that we met in the first film will not be missing, such as Gwen (Steinfield) and Peter B. Parker (Jake B. Johnson). Among the variants not officially confirmed, but due to merchandising, will be Spider-Punk and even Scarlet-Spider, the arachnid that emerged from the saga of comic clones.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on June 2, 2023, almost a year later, in March 2024, it will be the turn of the sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

