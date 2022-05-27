Stamps, a whip, underwear… when stars like to keep a memory of filming

Nothing is more normal for an actor or an actress than to want to keep (or steal…) a little memory of filming a series or a film. Often iconic accessories, of course. And too bad if, sometimes, it is forbidden! Most of the time it’s a piece of clothing: Andrew Garfield confessed to stealing one of his Spider-Man outfits; Chris Pratt kept the Star-Lord jacket he plays in Guardians of the Galaxy ; Jennifer Lawrence left with the Katniss jacket and boots she played in The Hunger Games ; and at the end of Game Of ThronesMaisie Williams was able to keep Arya’s jacket… and coins with the effigy of the faceless man.

Martinet, panties, stamps: the stars keep accessories of all kinds

From the shooting of Fifty Shades of grey, dakota johnson kept a whip (which collects dust in his garage) as well as underwear…because they were comfortable. Robert Pattinson did the same with those in the saga Twilight ! Kristen Stewart, for her part, was content with Bella’s rings. But we also find more original. Olivia Colman, Queen Elizabeth of The Crown, for example, stole not a crown but… fake stamps bearing his effigy. The only prop Mark Wahblerg kept from a movie was the prosthetic penis he wore in Boogie Nights (he played a porn actor particularly spoiled by nature).

Shooting memories: nostalgia takes hold of the stars

As for “cult” objects, Chris Hemsworth owns no less than five Thor hammers, enough to create some tension with his wife, Elsa Pataky, who can no longer see them stored anywhere in their home ! Chadwick Boseman kept T’Challa’s Kimoyo bead bracelet in Black Panther. Robert Downey Jr. was able to recover the “A” of the Stark Tower in avengers. Of Harry PotterDaniel Radcliffe kept two pairs of glasses, Emma Watson ” my wand, my time turner and my cape”, and Rupert Grint the number 4 in the Dursley family house and Dumbledore’s deluminator. On the other hand, he had to return the very expensive golden dragon egg with which he had left without authorization… James Caan kept the typewriter of Paul Sheldon, the writer he played in Misery.

Of Friendsfor lack of being able to take the couch from Central Perk “Who wouldn’t fit in my car”, joked Matt LeBlanc, the interpreter of Joey kept the ball from his football table and gave the magic slate that we saw in the apartment he shared with Chandler / Matthew Perry to the electrician who had fun writing the messages! After taking batarangs (bat-shaped boomerangs) from Batman in Justice LeagueBen Affleck received and paid the invoice sent by the props man, “and it was not given”confessed the actor!

