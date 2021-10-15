Stock exchanges and oil are running and Bitcoin is back above 60 thousand dollars

Another session on the rise in the Stock Exchange – Oil and super banks while Bitcoin regains ground – Tenaris, Cnh, Intesa, Eni and Ferrari shine in Piazza Affari

The European lists are confirmed on the rise in the last session of the week, after the hefty gains in Tokyo (+ 1.81%) and the positive start of Wall Street. Meanwhile, the dollar flattens out (the euro remains in the 1.16 area), while bitcoin flies (which reaches 60 thousand dollars, and then folds back) and oil rises again. WTI exceeds $ 82 per barrel, while Brent is approaching $ 85 (84.74).

Piazza Affari progressed by 0.81% and targeted 26,500 points, despite the mixed ending of the banks and the negative sign of defensive stocks such as utilities. After the crash of the eve, Leonardo makes a rebound of 0.87% and archives a volatile day, still lived in the sign of relations with Boeing.

In the rest of Europe, Amsterdam remains in pole position + 1.21%, followed by Frankfurt + 0.8%, Madrid + 0.78%, Paris + 0.63%. Outside the single currency area, London marks + 0.37%, on the day of the stabbing of a parliamentarian in church and with 45 thousand new Covid positives in 24 hours (but on over a million swabs), a trend that poses some question mark on free all without a mask, indoors and outdoors, of English style.

However, from one side of the ocean to the other, travel and holiday titles are appreciated with the reopening of the United States, starting from 8 November, to vaccinated people from Great Britain and the EU. In the afternoon, US macro data and the quarterly data that exceeded Goldman Sachs’ expectations contributed to support the appetite for risk, with the large North American banks confirming their presence.

In the day’s macro data, investors liked the rise, against all expectations, in US retail sales in September. Progress is 0.7% to 625.4 billion dollars, after + 0.9% in August (revised from the initial + 0.7%); the estimates were for a drop of 0.2%. Compared to September 2020, retail sales jumped 13.9%. Fears for the future remain due to the continuing shortage of goods which could weigh heavily on Christmas shopping.

In the face of a figure that testifies to the state of health of the stars and stripes economy (and dispels fears of “stagflation”), however, another has emerged that seems to question the future: in fact, in October the confidence of the US consumers. The preliminary index drawn up monthly by the University of Michigan (which seems to have often identified a slowdown before its occurrence) is equal to 71.4 points, higher than the 71 of the reading in mid-September, but lower than the 72.8 of the final reading. last month and against expectations for a figure of 73. Compared to a year ago, it falls by 12.7%. As for inflation, one-year expectations rose from 4.6% to 4.8%, five-year expectations decreased from 3% to 2.8%.

In this context, government bond yields are rising, also in Europe, despite the fact that Christine Lagarde reiterated yesterday that the increase in inflation in the euro area is temporary and is not reflected in wages. On the secondary, the 10-year BTP rate rises to + 0.87% (from + 0.84% ​​at the previous closing date) and that of the Bund -0.17% (from -0.23%). The spread widens to 104 basis points (+ 2.29%). The Italian public debt rises again: in the new Bank of Italy survey at the end of August it adds 8.5 billion compared to the previous month, amounting to 2,734.4 billion.

Loading... Advertisements

To support the recovery, the Ministry of Economy and Finance has decided to proceed with the fourth issue of the BTP Futura, the only government bond intended exclusively for private and similar savers. The duration this time is 12 years. As for the previous issues, it will be possible to subscribe the security in the bank, at the post office or with home banking from Monday 8 November to Friday 12 November (until 1.00 pm), except for early closure. The double loyalty bonus mechanism, linked to the growth of the national economy, remains confirmed.

On the political front, it should be noted that in Germany progress is being made towards the formation of a new government: the so-called “traffic light” coalition (spd, green and liberal) has signed a political document for the start of negotiations and the birth of a executive which should be led by Social Democratic leader Olaf Scholz.

In Italy, the d-day of the green pass, which marks the obligation of the certificate in the workplace, has passed amid many protests, but without the feared paralysis. The government has also given the green light to the tax decree, with frictions between Lega and 5 Stelle on the refinancing of citizenship income.

Piazza Affari has not allowed itself to be cooled by these tensions, benefiting from the generally risk-friendly climate. On the Ftse Mib the queen blue chip is Cnh, + 3.37%, which yesterday experienced a volatile session due to supply problems and consequent temporary closure of some production sites in Europe. Oil stocks return to the top of the list, with further increases in oil prices: Tenaris + 3.13%; Eni + 1.9%.

Among the banks, Intesa shines + 2.04%, in a strong sector throughout Europe and in a market that is looking with interest at the awaited new wave of consolidation in Italy. According to Reuters sources, the Treasury is considering a six-month extension of the deadline to access incentives for corporate mergers (until June 2022).

For Equita, if confirmed, this element “supports the speculative appeal of the sector for the coming quarters”. Leonardo recovers part of the losses on the eve, after having specified that to supply defective components to Boeing was a sub-supplier that the company no longer uses. The group led by Alessandro Profumo considers itself an injured party in the affair and has not supplied titanium components for Airbus programs.

Timida Generali, + 0.35%, on which the purchases by Leonardo Del Vecchio continue. The owner of Luxottica, through Delfin, bought 350 thousand shares on the market on 13 October, equal to 0.02%, thus bringing its stake to 5.48%. The whole agreement, which also includes Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and the CrT Foundation, is now + 13.28%. The declines are led by Banca B for -1.41%, with Telecom -1.06%, Hera -0.74%, Atlantia -0.68%, Poste -0.6%.