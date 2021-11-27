Our body needs a series of essential nutrients to function properly. These substances are contained in the foods that we bring to the table every day and that provide our body with energy. But they also regulate the main vital functions and strengthen the defense mechanisms.

In particular, vitamins are essential molecules for our body because, they strengthen the immune defenses, fight free radicals, act on growth factors protecting bones and reducing the risk of osteoporosis. Not only that, they also promote metabolism and support muscles and organs.





When vitamins are insufficient, our body sends us clear signals. For example, tingling in the hands and feet may be due to a lack of this vitamin.

The vitamin that helps us in the winter

Today We at ProiezionidiBorsa want to talk about a particular vitamin. Perhaps the best known, and that during the winter months it would help our body to fight viruses and bacteria. We are talking about vitamin C, a water-soluble substance that must necessarily be taken on a regular basis through food.

This substance would be a powerful antioxidant, able to strengthen the immune system and defend our body from free radicals.

According to data from the European Food Safety Authority, reported by the National Institute of Health, the daily requirement of vitamin C would depend on age and personal characteristics. For example, from the age of 15 and over, the recommended dose would be 105 mg for men and 85 mg for women. In pregnancy, however, 100 mg should be taken.

Strange weakness and sudden headaches could be due to excess of this indispensable vitamin

Our body gets vitamin C from food and supplements. Foods that contain this essential nutrient are for example oranges and citrus fruits, peppers, kiwis, strawberries, spinach, tomatoes, etc. A diet low in vitamin C could cause weight loss, muscle aches, etc. In the most severe cases also, anemia, loss of appetite, gum bleeding, etc.

We pay attention because a strange weakness and sudden headache could be due to the excess of this indispensable vitamin. Not only that, you may also have symptoms such as sleepiness, redness of the skin, nausea, vomiting, heartburn, stomach cramps, etc.

In fact, taking high doses of vitamin C, through supplements, could cause unwanted effects that are also very annoying.

We always remind you to contact your doctor for any clarification and never act alone.