Style pills | Selena Gomez, multibrand street style icon

ROME – Being Selena Gomez doesn’t have to be easy. Not yet thirty, the young Texan is an established singer, actress and entrepreneur as well as UNICEF ambassador since 2009, with a following of over 220 million followers on Instagram.

His career began at just 7 years old thanks to patron Disney who discovered it and launched it in 2004 in some of its television series making it appreciated by the general public especially in ‘The wizards of Waverly’. This series will earn her an ALMA Award for Best Sitcom Actress and several and various other awards for Best Young Actress and TV Star in the following years.

In 2014 she was considered the hottest actress and woman of the year 2012 by Glamor, without forgetting his acknowledgments for his voice and his basically pop music (7 albums to his credit), appreciated and listened to by millions of young people from all over the world with lots of gold records obtained. At just 16 she launched her own production house called ‘July Moon Productions’, at 18 her own clothing line called ‘Dream Out Loud’ by Selena Gomez, at 20 she produced her perfume distributed by the American chain Macy’s and, finally ( at least for now), last year launched on the market her first make-up line entitled ‘Rare Beauty’ in collaboration with Sephora which in just one year generated a turnover of $ 6.53 million dollars. In short, with such a rich curriculum it is not surprising that Selena Gomez constantly has her eyes on everything she does, says and wears.

The artist does not have a defined style but, from the shots on the web, one can think that he prefers the multibrands street style with a jeans base boyfriend or high-waisted model with tears or fringed hems for free time, alternating with fairytale and casual glamor style for her official appearances.

It is also not difficult to see her walking on the streets of New York with the same garments albeit combined in different combinations.

Loading... Advertisements

Definite style or not, her fans support her and support her in every choice. It is no coincidence that a few days ago, they lined up against the model Kendall Jenner who in a shot on Instagram was immortalized wearing the famous floral dress by Rodarte, already worn by Gomez in her latest video clip of ‘De Una Vez’ which has collected over 71mil views on YouTube.

The couture dresses chosen for her latest Spanish-language album ‘Revelaciòn’ are also beautiful: the red one by Giambattsita Valli and the blue one by Valentino, the floral headdress of the artist Laurel St. Romain and the black hair with huge brim of the emerging designer Harris Reed, all designed in detail by one of the best known Hollywood fashion stylists Kate Young, who in concert with the photographer Camila Falquez, have carefully studied Latin culture, the colors of Mexico City and the works of Frieda Kahlo and Diego Rivera to be able to propose an exaltation of fresh and modern colors and accompany the pop notes of the singer.