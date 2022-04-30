Summary of the match Necaxa vs Chivas (0-1). CL 2022

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.29.2022 20:58:17





Chivas closed their participation in the regular phase of Clausura 2022 with one more win, Richard Chain complied and added his fourth win in a row by hitting 1-0 against NecaxaWith this result, the Sacred Flock is fifth and awaits a rival in the playoffs.

the hand of String was important, 12 points out of 12 disputed and this Friday in Aguascalientes they won with a goal from Michael Ponce in the final part of the match.

The duel seemed that the controversy would mark the result since a good goal was annulled Guadalajara scored by Alexis Vegafor a non-existent out of place.

Even so, the rojiblancos took the victory and practically guarantee the location in the playoff

The match began moving and at minute 10, Necaxa it was clear when Dieter Villalpando took the ball, left it to Fernando Madrigal who took a low shot that deflected the “Wacho” Jimenez.

Chivas responded and at 11′, Carlos Cisneros fired a shot malagon also diverted.

The duel continued Rodrigo Aguirre he made a header at 17′ that went over the top and a foul was marked by the local offensive players and in another clear, Jesus Escoboza at 24′ he sent a shot from one side.

Starting the second half, the defender, Fernando Mesa lost the ball with Vegathe Gru he did not think about it and released the shot to score the goal; the move was reviewed in the VAR and it was canceled

Already in the final part, Facundo Batista made a header, the ball walked towards the goal, until Jimenez appeared and put his hand to stop.

It seemed that they stayed that way, until at 89′, Ponce appeared in a corner kick, finished off between three defenders and sent her to save to give her the advantage to Chivas.