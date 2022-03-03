Summary San Luis vs. Chivas (2-2) | Herd overcame Atleti

Midtime Editorial

Chivas showed that he can have a good level of football, that he has blood in his veins to overcome adversity and proof of this was the way in which reached a 2-2 draw against Atlético de San Luishaving a second half that deludes the red and white nation that there may be light at the end of this tunnel.

the potosine night seemed to be a nightmare for Michel Leaño’s team, which left much to be desired because with very little, saint Louis stepped forward with Berterame’s goals after a rejection and Ramon Juarez set pieces.

at rest, the Flock left with more doubts than certaintiesbut something changed in the locker room, the entry of Chicote Calderón gave Guadalajara a complete turnaround, which was more aggressive and all the offensive attacks began on the left side.

To the change in attitude of the rojiblancos we must add the way in which Fernando Beltran charged with the responsibility of being the central axis of the team, El Nene gave life to the Chivas cutting the distance on the marker with a goal from outside the area.

Chivas was another in the complement, the potosinos did not go beyond their half of the field, the ball belonged completely to the people of Guadalajara who found in Beltrán the engine to go for the tie.

At 70′ the Flock found the equalizer, Jesús Angulo he was the executor of a goal in which perhaps Barovero could have done more, but at the same time it was a fair reward for a team that sought him out and took possession of the ball throughout the second half.

At the end of the game, Marcelo Michel could sighturn to the sky with their eyes fixed on the fact that they were close to the abyss and although the tie cuts the streak of three consecutive losses, Chivas must return to the path of victory to show off positions that are not so far from the last places.

Goals of San Luis vs Chivas

