Summer cinema in Alicante and other plans to do this weekend

The last weekend of August brings to the city of Alicante all kinds of leisure possibilities, from open-air cinema to monologues and exhibitions. If your holidays are over, perhaps one of these cultural plans will take away the bad taste in your mouth, check out the activities to do this weekend below:

Monologue in the Castle of Santa Bárbara

David Domínguez will give a monologue at the Santa Barbara Castle on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with free admission.

Outdoor cinema

The cycle “Cinema on the street” ends this weekend with two projections for Friday and Saturday in the Plaza de Gabriel Miró.

This Friday it will be the turn of “A todo tren. Destino Asturias” a film by Santiago Segura from the year 2021 that discovers the adventures of grandparents, parents and children that begin when they are on their way to a camp. This family comedy can be enjoyed at 10 p.m. Gabriel Miro.

The cycle closes with the successful musical on Saturday August 27 at the Market Square / May 25 (flowers). Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth take the viewer back to the summer where it all began. From his life in the present, the protagonists of “Mamma mia!” They tell us about the events that took place in the magical summer in which this story of Sophie’s three possible parents began.

Discover the MACA

The BRUISE It is one of the most important exhibitions of contemporary art that are exhibited at a national level and among the current collections that it houses, three works by the artist Joaquín Torres-García stand out, belonging to the avant-garde period from the IVAM collection in Valencia. The exhibition of Bruno Munari is a selection made up of more than 150 works that covers all aspects of the author’s artistic production and highlights the breadth of means used in his plastic and visual research, always experimental and innovative. Con el tiempo 3 is a selection of works from the Fundación Mediterráneo Collection that is deposited in this Museum that aims to reflect on the contemporaneity of the works. The MACA is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MACA breaks the curse of Bruno Munari

Patron Saint Festivities of San Agustín

The festivities of the San Agustín neighborhood celebrate this year their 76th anniversary with an extensive program of activities during the day and night until this Sunday. Parades, offering of flowers, musical verbena with mobile disco and DJ, costume parade and cavalcade, traditional Rosario de la Aurora, hot chocolate, mass and Solemn Procession in honor of the Patron Saint and fireworks display will take place in the different streets and squares of the neighborhood.

Edusi in august

Enjoy the last days of August with the Edusi program for young and old. Edusi Jovén is intended for inhabitants of the Edusi territory between the ages of 12 and 25 and offers multiple cultural and leisure activities during the week. For this Friday there is a microfilm workshop from 12 to 14 hours at the Plá Community Center. To find out about the rest of the activities, you can consult the following link: https://www.agendacultural.org/es/ayuntamiento-de-alicante/edusi-joven-agosto

For those over 65 who are in Edusi territory, there is also a weekly program with group activities, workshops and morning outings during the week. A dance and body expression workshop is scheduled for this Friday from 10 to 12 hours. The activities are free and take place at the Plá Community Center. To find out about the rest of the activities, click on the following link: https://www.agendacultural.org/es/ayuntamiento-de-alicante/edusi-mayores-agosto