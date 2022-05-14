Sunedu grants license to the UPC Medicine program | News

The National Superintendence of Higher University Education (Sunedu) granted the license to the Medicine program of the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences SAC (UPC) for a period of 10 years, after verifying compliance with the basic conditions (CBC) as a prioritized program, according to a rule published today in the official newspaper El Peruano.

In this regard, Sunedu points out that this authorization represents its work carried out in verifying the basic quality conditions for this program and the effort of the UPC in adapting to these conditions, which contributes to ensuring adequate professional training for its students.

It indicates that during the evaluation the progression in research training was verified through the incorporation in the study plan of seven subjects on research.

In the same way, it was shown that the university exceeded the minimum required percentage of 5% of professors who carry out research and are included in the national records of Concytec – Renacyt.

These professors have publications in the Web of Science and Scopus databases with affiliation to the university in the period 2015-2021.

Regarding the availability of teaching staff for the teaching-learning process, the Medicine undergraduate program has 123 teachers who dedicate at least 40 hours per week.

Also, teachers who have a medical specialty or postgraduate studies in topics related to these subjects, are in charge of the specific and specialty courses of this program.

Internships in health services are carried out in the clinical and socio-sanitary fields of health establishments for which they have assigned tutor teachers.

In terms of infrastructure, safety and well-being, the university has environments with sufficient capacity for the dictation of theoretical classes and guarantees, through agreements, the availability of environments for the dictation of the classes that take place in health establishments. for this program.

The availability of laboratories equipped for the number of students enrolled in each academic period, whose equipment has a maintenance plan that guarantees its execution and subsequent verification, was also verified.

Additionally and according to the analysis carried out, it was shown that the scientific production of the university is in Quintile 5 in the WoS Core Collection and Scopus, and with respect to the H Index (impact measurement system of citations of publications) it occupies the same position.

On the other hand, it is also located in quintile 5 in the training dimension based on the Average Results of the National Medicine Examination. By virtue of this result, the program license has been granted for a period of 10 years, the maximum term to be granted.

In February of this year, Sunedu warned that the suppression of its faculty to evaluate the basic quality conditions of the medicine program would affect about 40,000 students of the programs that are currently in adequacy, of those that are in evaluation , as well as those who are about to start their evaluation, given that, without this regulation, it will not be possible to guarantee that these students receive a quality educational service.

To date, Sunedu has licensed a total of eight medicine programs in which approximately 8,000 students are enrolled and required an adaptation plan for another thirteen programs at eleven universities so that they can close. the quality gaps that allow them to continue providing the service and ensure the adequate training of future medical professionals in Peru.