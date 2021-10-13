Sunken Titanic: wreck photo. Jack Dawson, Incredible Victim Discovery

Loading... Advertisements

Titanic, tonight the film on Canale5: the photo of the real wreck and the director’s discovery regarding Jack

We will see it again tonight, Tuesday 12 October 2021, in prime time on Canale5 il Titanic, very famous film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays Jack Dawson. And as we find out from Corriere.it, there is a curiosity that few know about Jack character, that is an incredible discovery made by the director of Titanic only some time after filming ended: on the real thing Titanic a J. Dawson really died, whose name was however Joseph and not Jack, as the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Joseph’s body, born in 1888 in Dublin, was recovered and rests in Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Nova Scotia, like many other victims of the disaster: his gravestone is number 227 and is today among the most visited.

Titanic: the photo of the real wreck, discovered in 1985 and visited by the director of the film

In the photo above you can see the wreck of the real Titanic, which the film’s director, James Cameron, visited several times before the shooting of the film that we will see again tonight and which came out in 1997. Second Corriere.it the director of Titanic he burst into tears when he returned to the surface, after the first dive, having realized with his own eyes the extent of the tragedy.

Titanic: the sinking occurred on the night between 14 and 15 April 1912

The Titanic, as is well known, sank on the night of April 15, 1912, during her maiden voyage in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The wreck was discovered in 1985. A woman who survived the tragedy in 1997, now elderly, refused to see the premiere of the film believing it was too painful. Tonight, therefore, the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet it will be retransmitted on Canale5.