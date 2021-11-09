Tesla, Musk can sell 10% of the shares after the yes of the Twitter followers

The people of Twitter have spoken: Musk must sell 10% of his Tesla shares, valued at around 21 billion dollars. The stock falls on Wall Street

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, at the end of the week had asked his followers on Twitter to comment on the possible sale of 10% of his share of shares. Well, 3.5 million users took part in the survey, and 58% were in favor of selling the shares. Based on 170.5 million Tesla shares in his possession, Musk’s stake, whose personal wealth is estimated at $ 338 billion, according to Bloomberg estimates, would be valued at around $ 21 billion. “I was ready to accept both results,” Musk said in a tweet after the poll closed (in the tweet below the poll result).

Yes, to the sale of stock: Tesla feels the pinch? – Tesla could feel the blow from this change of scenery, in fact the stock loses 6% to 991 euros on the Tradegate platform in Frankfurt (on Friday it closed on the New York Stock Exchange at 1,222 dollars, corresponding to approximately 1056 euros) while in the premarket on Wall Street, declines of up to 7% were recorded. But analysts aren’t worried. While big sales by insiders are often seen as a negative signal, according to Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, a sale of this magnitude will not alter Tesla’s story significantly. “Demand for Tesla shares remains high among both institutional and retail investors. The unorthodox strategy of obtaining the buy-in from fans and investors through a survey can alleviate any concerns, ”the analyst said.

Musk’s reasons – The recent Twitter poll was initiated by Musk as a controversial response to a Democratic bill that seeks to “tighten” the wealth of American scroungers by taxing unrealized capital gains on share packages. “Whether or not the richest man in the world pays his taxes shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll,” Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, wrote in a tweet Saturday. “It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax”.

Musk’s “vice” on Twitter – Elon Musk’s tweets in the recent past have caused Tesla stock to fluctuate, often drawing ire from the authorities. Musk in 2018 agreed to get a Tesla attorney’s approval before disclosing information to investors as part of a deal with U.S. securities regulators. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk’s current fortune amounts to $ 338 billion. About a quarter of this consists of Tesla stock options which are free to exercise at any time. The stock comes from two major awards he received in 2012 and 2018. If he exercised all options now and immediately sold the shares, they would earn him $ 95.9 billion before tax.

