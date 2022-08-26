The 5 reasons why Messi’s new position at PSG can help him win another Ballon d’Or

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or a record seven times. This time around, he didn’t make it into the shortlist of 30 Ballon d’Or candidates after a rather ordinary first season at PSG by his own standards.

But Messi seems to have settled in the French capital. PSG changed coach this summer. He sacked Mauricio Pochettino and called on Christophe Galtier to replace him at the helm of the club.

Galtier has implemented a new system at PSG and it seems to be working like a charm. They won their first three games of the new Ligue 1 season by a combined score of 17-2.

PSG’s attack is doing what was expected of it last season and the trio of Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. seem unstoppable at the moment. Messi has changed his style in the new campaign after being moved to a new position.

If he can keep the momentum going, Messi is likely to become PSG’s most influential player over the next year. If he succeeds, he will certainly be a prime candidate for the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five reasons why Messi’s change of position at PSG can help him win another Ballon d’Or.

#5 New position plays to Messi’s strengths

Having turned 35 this summer, Messi is no longer the quick striker who can run at full speed the whole game. He has definitely lost a meter of speed lately. The former Barcelona man has always been considered an elite playmaker in the final stages of his career.

Messi is a complete footballer whose qualities as a playmaker have always been exemplary. However, when he was younger, he was simply unstoppable in the final third of the pitch thanks to his speed and exquisite dribbling. His abilities as a playmaker were therefore considered secondary.

In PSG’s new system, Messi plays as an attacking midfielder. The main qualities he must have are vision, passing range, the ability to associate well with his teammates and to score goals. The Argentinian icon is a master in these areas.

#4. He stays fresh for Argentina matches.

So far in his career, Messi was usually deployed on the right wing. Playing as a wide forward involves a lot of running. At that age, it would be difficult for Messi to play on the flanks week after week.

He needs to run much less when playing as an attacking midfielder. This keeps him fresh for Argentina during international breaks. Therefore, Messi will be able to contribute profusely for both his club and his country.

#3 Messi will have more goalscoring contributions to help him in the race for the Ballon d’Or

One of the reasons why Messi struggled in his first season at PSG was that he wasn’t really involved in the attack as much as he would have liked. By the time Messi arrived, Neymar and Mbappe had grown accustomed to playing next to each other for four seasons.

Placed on the right wing, Messi struggled to engage with anything PSG were building in the final third. Now that he’s deployed in a more central role, most attacks go through him. This means he will have more goal contributions than last season.

In four matches in all competitions since the start of the season, he has already scored four goals and provided two assists. This goal contribution rate has earned Messi multiple Ballon d’Ors in the past.

#2 favorite PSG in Europe thanks to their new offensive formula

The Champions League title carries a lot of weight when it comes to the Ballon d’Or. Paris Saint-Germain have been indomitable since the start of the season. The club recruited well this summer and managed to get rid of several players deemed useless.

Although it is still early days, the strength of PSG’s squad and the efficiency they have shown in all areas of the pitch make them the favorites in Europe. The attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé may be too strong for most European teams.

If they manage to win the Champions League and Messi plays a prominent role in it, he will greatly increase his chances of winning another Ballon d’Or.

#1 Likely to win more trophies with PSG this season

Messi won the Ligue 1 title in his first season at Paris Saint-Germain. He’s likely to do much better this season in terms of trophies, given the dominance of the Parisians at the start of the campaign.

The richer the trophy cabinet, in addition to his individual contributions, the more likely Messi will be to win another Ballon d’Or. Mbappe and Neymar are also in sublime form and it’s hard to see them staying away from a game the way they are playing now.

Advertising