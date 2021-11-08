the 75-inch Samsung QLED Smart TV at half price

On Amazon is already Black Friday, even if there are exactly 20 days left to the last Friday of November (traditional date of the black Friday of shopping in the USA). To the delight of lovers of Smart TV there are already many models with double-digit percentage discounts. One, however, surpasses them all.









We are talking about the one on the Samsung QE75Q70TATXZT, the Samsung QLED Smart TV of the Q70T series in version from ben 75 inches. A real “big beast“(185.5 × 111.8 × 20.8 cm) with 4K resolution and technology Quantum Dot to improve color rendering. It is one of the best models from Samsung, and absolutely on the market, if we are not looking for an OLED type panel. OLED TVs, in fact, offer excellent color rendering but are not as bright as LCDs and, for sure, they cost much more. Even this Samsung QLED, however, has a cost certainly not for everyone but with the discount in progress price it becomes much less prohibitive.

Samsung QLED 75-inch Smart TV: technical characteristics

The Samsung QE75Q70TATXZT is a Smart TV with an LCD panel equipped with a QLED layer, which amplifies the color rendering without limiting the brightness. For the same purpose, this Samsung television also uses technology dual LED and the adaptive brightness, managed by artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence which, in turn, is processed by the powerful Quantum 4K processor by Samsung. The same chip also takes care of the upscaling of content in resolution below 4K, so that all programs, shows and films are played at the best resolution regardless of the original resolution. The refresh rate maximum is 120 Hz.

Complete the connectivity: 4 HDMI (with eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, plus optical digital output for an external audio system. There is both the tuner for digital terrestrial DVB-T2 than the one for the satellite DVB-S2.

From the software point of view, however, as on all Samsung TVs, also on the 75-inch QE75Q70TATXZT we find the proprietary operating system TizenOS, for which they are available all apps of streaming platforms and thanks to which you can easily connect a Samsung smartphone to take advantage of additional functions.

Samsung QE75Q70TATXZT: the Amazon offer

As you can imagine, a product of this level It’s expensive, indeed a lot: the list price is 2,499 euros. Those who buy it now on Amazon, however, take it home with one incredible discount: 1,199 euros (-1,300 euros, -52%). Unfortunately the pieces available are very few.

