The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United is causing a stir, Juve took a big wind

Ronaldo stays… at home!

In England, a man has been on the cover of the tabloids for several days. It’s Cristiano Ronaldo, whose future in Manchester is more than ever the center of attention. Anyway for the Manchester Evening News“he’s staying at home“. But be careful, that doesn’t mean he won’t change clubs this summer. On the contrary. That means he won’t be taking part in Manchester United’s pre-season tour. It takes place in Thailand, with the presence of all the players, except the Portuguese who therefore remains at the dock. This is also reported The Guardian today. The newspaper explains that the personal and family problems of the player currently prevent him from coming to participate in this tour, with the rest of the team.

Koulibaly says no!

The transfer window of Juve could become more complicated than expected, in any case this is what we can think when we see the front page of the Corriere dello Sport of this Friday. If the newspaper is to be believed, Koulibaly “says no to Juve but also no to extra timewith Napoli. Basically, the Senegalese defender wouldn’t want to betray the Neapolitan fans by going to play for Juventus. But he still seems to want a change of scenery, since extending does not seem to be an option for him either. Chelsea and Barça would thus be in ambush. For the Old Lady, on the other hand, we will have to look for other avenues to replace the possible departure of Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ketelaer says yes!

Also in Italy, an AC Milan track is on the cover of The Gazzetta dello Sport this Friday, it is even a probable recruit if the transalpine daily is to be believed. Charles De Ketelaer agrees with the Lombard club. His agent met with the Rossoneri leaders and common ground was found between the player and Milan. It now remains to convince Club Brugge, which should receive an offer of €30 million in the coming days, according to the pink paper newspaper.