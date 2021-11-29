the actress talks about the anger felt

Jennifer Lawrence he never quite got over the trauma of stealing his hot photos. In 2014 the star of the successful fantasy saga Hunger Games, was the victim of a hacker attack which has affected various celebrities. The hackers have therefore managed to access the cloud of the Oscar-winning actress, publishing some images on the web that portray her completely naked. A personal violation that had serious consequences for all the actors involved.

At the time, the beautiful actress defined the scandal as a “sexual crime“To all intents and purposes and a”sexual violence“. The star later reflected on the incident in an interview for the December issue of Vanity Fair commenting with great regret: “Anyone can look at my naked body without my consent, at any time of the day. Someone in France also published them. It is a trauma that will exist forever“.

In the course of the interview Jennifer Lawrance also spoke of the anger felt when the lawyers of Harvey Weinstein they used one of his sentences out of context with the aim of dismantling some of the allegations of rape at the expense of the former Boss of Miramax. In this regard, the actress commented to Vanity Fair: “Harvey’s victims were women who believed he would help them.”

Jenniìfer Lawrence Harvey Weinstein: the case not yet closed

The reflection then continued: “Fortunately, when I met Harvey in my career, I was about to win an Oscar, I was doing Hunger Games. Therefore I avoided that situation specific. Of course I am a woman in the world of work. So it’s not like I’ve spent my entire career with the right men, ”Lawrence concluded. The actress was chosen as the face of cover of the December issue from Vanity Fair which will also contain a personal and in-depth interview.