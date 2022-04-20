The adaptation of the comic Nimona will be released by Netflix after the cancellation made by Disney

N. D. Stevensoncreator of the comic Nimonaannounced that the animated adaptation, which was canceled by Disney after the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, will return to life at the hands of Netflix and the production company Annapurna.

“Nimona has always been a brave little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she also has some amazing people fighting for her. I am very excited to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE… available in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix,” she wrote via her Twitter account.

Originally, an adaptation of Nimona was developed by the Blue Sky animation studio, responsible for the saga of The ice Age and who saw their days numbered after Disney decided to close the production house.

During the last few weeks. the adaptation had returned to the fore because, within the framework of a controversial legislation in the state of Florida, the animators who worked on the project disclosed the censorship they faced within Disney due to a scene that showed a kiss between the two antagonistic men.

In any case, all that work will not see the light, since the new version will be made by the DNEG Animation studio under the co-direction of Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The main voices will be in charge of Chloe Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed.

Nimona’s comic was originally published as a webcomic by Stevenson, later being compiled into a successful graphic novel that went on to win an Eisner Award for best republished graphic album.

Also keep in mind that Stevenson was the creator of the She-Ra animated series that Netflix released, so she already had a nexus with the streaming service that will eventually release the adaptation.