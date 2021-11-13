The apple pie will be tastier than usual if we add this fruit to the recipe as well

The apple pie has no equal in terms of taste and tradition. It is a candidate to be the sweet of winter, especially if enriched with typically winter aromas such as cinnamon.

There are various recipes to prepare it, from classic to innovative ones. We can use or not use butter. Enrich it with macaroons, hazelnuts, pears, ricotta, yogurt and so on. But few know the secret ingredient that gives apple pie the final touch, which proclaims it winter sweet: oranges. The apple pie will be tastier than usual if we add this fruit to the recipe or even if we add more than one citrus fruit.

This version of the apple pie noticeably fills it with flavor, giving it a distinctive flavor that our taste buds will remember for a long time. It is perfect for a rich breakfast, as well as for five o’clock tea. Let’s see how to prepare it together.

To prepare the orange (or citrus) apple pie we need the following ingredients:

120 grams of granulated sugar;

140 grams of type 00 flour;

4 apples;

2 eggs;

100 grams of butter;

1 sachet of baking powder;

half an orange;

salt up to taste

As anticipated, if we want to further enrich it with flavor, we can also add half a lemon to the ingredients.

Now that we’ve listed everything you need, let’s move on to the preparation.

Preparation

The first thing to do, to prepare an orange-flavored apple pie, is to preheat the oven to 180 degrees. On this occasion, we butter the pan. We can also cover it with parchment paper, which should first be moistened to make it adhere well to the surface.

At this point, squeeze and filter the orange juice and grate some of the peel. After peeling the apples, cut 3 into cubes and one into strips. Season them with the juice and orange peel.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a bain-marie and sift the flour and yeast. For now, let’s keep all the ingredients separate.

In a bowl, break the eggs and whip them with the sugar, using a whisk. At this point we combine the melted butter and then flour, yeast and salt. We continue to mix until a thick dough is obtained, to which we will add the diced apples. Pour the dough into the pan and garnish with the sliced ​​apple and granulated sugar. We bake and, after 35 minutes, the cake will be ready.

