Business

The apple pie will be tastier than usual if we add this fruit to the recipe as well

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

The apple pie has no equal in terms of taste and tradition. It is a candidate to be the sweet of winter, especially if enriched with typically winter aromas such as cinnamon.

There are various recipes to prepare it, from classic to innovative ones. We can use or not use butter. Enrich it with macaroons, hazelnuts, pears, ricotta, yogurt and so on. But few know the secret ingredient that gives apple pie the final touch, which proclaims it winter sweet: oranges. The apple pie will be tastier than usual if we add this fruit to the recipe or even if we add more than one citrus fruit.

Oil free

This version of the apple pie noticeably fills it with flavor, giving it a distinctive flavor that our taste buds will remember for a long time. It is perfect for a rich breakfast, as well as for five o’clock tea. Let’s see how to prepare it together.

The apple pie will be tastier than usual if we add this fruit to the recipe as well

To prepare the orange (or citrus) apple pie we need the following ingredients:

  • 120 grams of granulated sugar;
  • 140 grams of type 00 flour;
  • 4 apples;
  • 2 eggs;
  • 100 grams of butter;
  • 1 sachet of baking powder;
  • half an orange;
  • salt up to taste

As anticipated, if we want to further enrich it with flavor, we can also add half a lemon to the ingredients.

Now that we’ve listed everything you need, let’s move on to the preparation.

Preparation

The first thing to do, to prepare an orange-flavored apple pie, is to preheat the oven to 180 degrees. On this occasion, we butter the pan. We can also cover it with parchment paper, which should first be moistened to make it adhere well to the surface.

At this point, squeeze and filter the orange juice and grate some of the peel. After peeling the apples, cut 3 into cubes and one into strips. Season them with the juice and orange peel.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a bain-marie and sift the flour and yeast. For now, let’s keep all the ingredients separate.

In a bowl, break the eggs and whip them with the sugar, using a whisk. At this point we combine the melted butter and then flour, yeast and salt. We continue to mix until a thick dough is obtained, to which we will add the diced apples. Pour the dough into the pan and garnish with the sliced ​​apple and granulated sugar. We bake and, after 35 minutes, the cake will be ready.

Deepening

Fast and light homemade bread thanks to this ancient recipe with only 2 ingredients

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only. We do not know the eating habits and any intolerances of our readers and for this reason it is recommended to consult your doctor about foods that could cause damage to your health. In any case it is strongly it is recommended to read the warnings given HERE”)

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Discount on invoices and bonuses for villas: that’s what changes

5 days ago

Economic agenda of 11 November 2021

2 days ago

the tax code to use it in compensation

1 day ago

$ PHB Phoenix Global up 6,000% | The whole truth about the boom of the moment

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button