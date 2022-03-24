The application that you should not download from the Android Play Store: steal your bank passwords

The app was downloaded by more than 100,000 people before it was removed from the Android app store.

The French cybersecurity firm Pradeo detected a new application in the Google Play Store whose purpose is to steal information from users to access your credit card.

Experts say the virus, called Facestealer, is a Trojan that was embedded in the Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools application which was promoted as a tool for editing photos.

However, its real goal was to trick users into entering their Facebook passwords. This is then used to steal the victim’s bank details if they have their credit card associated with their personal Facebook account.

According to calculations by the cybersecurity firm, the app, which has since been removed from the Android app store, was downloaded by at least 100,000 users.

From Pradeo they detail that their investigations revealed that once a device has been compromised and cybercriminals manage to obtain their victim’s personal information, then this data is sent to a server located in Russia.

According to the French firm Facestealer, it was able to overcome the security mechanisms of the Play Store thanks to its creators inserting a special code into the virus so that it would not be detected as a dangerous program.

The virus is estimated to have been in the app store for at least 7 years, endangering tens of thousands of users around the world.

Dangerous applications

This It is not the first time that Pradeo security experts identify applications with suspicious behavior in the Google app store. Similar situations occurred earlier this year on at least two occasions.

With Facestealer, there are already more than 9 dangerous applications whose objective is to steal information from unsuspecting users.

Among those that have been identified so far include:

– Color Message

– Safety AppLock

– ConvenientScanner 2

– Push Message-Texting&SMS

-Emoji Wallpaper

– Separate Doc Scanner

– Fingertip GameBox

