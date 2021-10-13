The Autocomplete Interview by Mila Kunis and Justin Theroux

The two actors shared the set for a 2018 spy comedy, Your ex never dies. In this video they are told in the round, ranging from video games to the poet and philosopher Henry David Thoreau

There is a long tradition of foreign films whose titles are upset on the Italian market. This is the case of the spy comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me who saw the couple on screen in 2018 Mila Kunis and Justin Theroux: for the audience of our home the film has become, with a significant leap, Your ex never dies.

In this video the two actors are the protagonists of theAutocomplete Interview, the format of Wired in which celebrities stand in front of the pc to answer Google’s most popular searches with their name. Kunis, you will discover, was a good gamer, but the time to video games has drastically reduced with the arrival of the children. The actress is also good with foreign languages ​​and pronunciations: she speaks Russian and named her second child Dimitri (she was born in Ukraine when she was still part of the USSR).

Theroux on the other hand is an actor, director and screenwriter and, well, he has nothing to do – but there are some who think so, obviously – with Henry David Thoreau, the philosopher and poet who lived in the nineteenth century and a staunch opponent of slavery.

Loading... Advertisements

The protagonist of the suggestive series Leftovers, screenwriter of films such as Iron Man 2 And Tropic Thunder, is also a huge fan of tattoos: he has more than 10. Someone on Google wonders if they are all real: in what sense, sorry?