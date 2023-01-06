The barter that opens the doors of Barça to Rúben Neves

The FC Barcelona understands that the probability that Sergio Busquets will leave the club in summer are high and that the financial Fair Play of LaLiga can bring complications in terms of transfers. The president of the club, Joan Laporta, already assured that there will be no movements in January and that it will be in the summer where they will be able to incorporate new talents into the team.

So things, It is no secret to anyone that the goal of sports management goes through a guarantee pivot, where names like N’Golo Kanté and Jorginho have come to light due to their contractual situation. However, the newspaper ‘SPORT’ assures that Rúben Neves would be the one chosen by the Board of Directors to the point that only Xavi Hernández’s ‘ok’ would be missing for the operation to come to fruition.

And it is that despite the fact that the club has problems with the salary limit, it seems that Wolverhampton is willing to accept some footballers as a bargaining chip to cheapen the transaction. Both Franck Kessié and Nico González are names that are liked in English territorywhich would considerably reduce the 40 million euros in which his transfer is appraised.

Added to it, the footballer himself would like to join the Spotify Camp Nou and has already rejected different offers because he only has eyes for Barça. At 25 years old, the Portuguese has an agreement valid until 2024 and Wolves knows that he needs to get an economic return from selling him if he doesn’t want to run the risk of him leaving for free at the end of his contract.

Xavi’s doubts

Now, although the club could put the Ivorian midfielder on the table as a solid exchange with money involved, the truth is that Xavi himself would have some doubts with the move for Neves. The man from Egar considers him more effective as an interior or double pivot than as a brand midfielder ahead of the defense. Plus, he believes there are better options in a market rife with free agents.

With this on the table, everything will depend on the coach’s approval and if Busquets ends up leaving the institution at the end of his contract. Frenkie de Jong is the captain’s direct replacement and it will be necessary to see if he can work as a pure pivot in the 4-3-3 scheme throughout the campaign. In the event that the Dutchman performs perfectly, the operation for Neves would fit by numbers and quality.