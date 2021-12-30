the best offer today

Robotic vacuum cleaners and floor cleaners have now become a fundamental object in everyday life: they facilitate domestic cleaning and allow us to devote more time to our hobbies. If you are looking for a smart vacuum cleaner robot in super offer, today is your lucky day: the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 is available on Amazon at a price of 319 €, 29% less than the price list.









For those unfamiliar with it, the DEEBOT OZMO 950 it’s a top of the range robot vacuum cleaner which guarantees a deep cleaning of the home thanks to new generation sensors and a truly intelligent home mapping system. The robot is perfect for the smart home: through the app it is possible to set the cleaning power and decide which rooms to pass it into, it is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and can also be controlled with your own voice. In this price range, the DEEBOT OZMO 950 it is definitely one of the best robot vacuum cleaners available.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950: the characteristics

The DEEBOT OZMO 950 It is one of best robots made by ECOVACS, a company with years of experience in the sector and which has always made products of excellent quality. Compared to previous models, with the DEEBOT OZMO 950 a decisive leap forward is made from a technological point of view, thanks above all to sensors that are able to recognize obstacles, intelligently map the house and also understand when more power must be used to remove stubborn dirt.

There are three suction modes, which differ in power. For daily cleaning you can use the “standard” mode, while if there is any particular event you can require up to 150% more power from the smart robot. Furthermore, the brushes adapt to any type of floor and guarantee maximum cleaning.

THE ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 use one of the best technologies for mapping and home navigation: the Smart Navi ™ 3.0, which also allows you to scan multiple levels of the house. After mapping the house, the robot chooses the most efficient path to clean the house without wasting time.

Being a smart robot, there is no lack of remote control with the application. Through your smartphone you can schedule cleaning, choose which rooms to intervene on and with which suction power. And there is also the option to control the robot via Alexa and Google Home. As for the battery, the DEEBOT OZMO 950 it has a greater autonomy than previous models and is also able to autonomously understand when it is about to run out.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 on offer on Amazon: price and discount

The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 intelligent robot vacuum cleaner is in offered on Amazon at a price of 319 € with a discount of 29% compared to the previous one. Buying it today you save just over 130 €. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and can be returned until January 31, 2022. It goes without saying that this is the lowest price ever for the robot vacuum cleaner on Amazon.