The best streaming movies of Adam Sandler, comedian that we should take (more) seriously …

The protagonist of Drunk of Love and Rough Diamonds turns 55 today. Here are our five streaming titles from the actor’s heart.

For about a couple of decades, those between this millennium and the previous one, he was one of the rulers of the American boxoffice. Recently, his agreement with Netflix turned it into one of the platform’s spearheads. Yet when it comes to Adam Sandler very rarely is it given the status it deserves. And we are not just talking about the ability to generate income and entertain the audience that is perhaps less demanding in terms of comedy. Even if we must admit that for some time he did not have roles capable of enhancing his abilities – and perhaps not even if he sought them too much – the fact remains that Adam Sandler over the years has made some feature films capable of revealing to us a subtle and precise interpreter in the to reveal the inner life of his characters, veiling it with a melancholy in some cases even poetic. In short, all this to say how much the actor who turns 55 today would have deserved on some occasions much more attention from the critics, a question of which we hope the five streaming movies below convince you. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming movies showing Adam Sandler’s true talent

Drunk in Love (2002)

Called by Paul Thomas Anderson just after the exploit of Magnolia, Sandler becomes the protagonist of one of the most original and poetic romantic comedies in the history of contemporary cinema. Drunk with love it is built entirely or almost entirely on him, an off-screen character, introverted and restrained but capable of exploding in great emotional moments. Next to one Emily Watson delicious, with the legendary “villain” in support Philip Seymour Hoffman: the final duel between the two is just perfect and hilarious. Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival and Golden Globe nomination for Sandler. Even the Oscar would certainly not have disfigured … Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video.

Spanglish (2004)

Spanglish: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

A seemingly perfect family who sees their bourgeois certainties cracked when a handsome and courageous waitress arrives. Sandler plays a family man who discovers he is unhappy next to his wife Tea Leoni. Paz Vega closes a surprising triangle for a family comedy that is anything but obvious. Directed by the great James L. Brooks (Oscar for Longing for tenderness, Something is changed) Spanglish is a very heartfelt film tinged with bitterness, which also sees the timeless in its cast Cloris Leachman. One of the best titles played by the actor. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Apple Itunes, Netflix.

Funny People (2009)

Perhaps the most personal film in Adam Sandler’s filmography, made together with a sensitive and never predictable filmmaker when it comes to comedy such as Judd Apatow. Funny People proposes a reflection on the profession of a decidedly not obvious comic actor, which represents the loneliness behind the mask and the uncertainties that this very often hides. Next to Sandler a priceless Seth Rogen, in support Jonah Hill, Leslie Mann And Eric Bana. Nice film which did not have the success it deserved. Too personal for the general public? Probably … Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

The Meyerowitz Stories (2017)

The Meyerowitz Stories: The Italian trailer of the film – HD

A cross-section of the familiar bourgeois New Yorker, if we also want a vaguely intellectual and snooty yet at times truly irresistible. Small misunderstandings, the weight of a successful father figure dedicated to judgment, a complex relationship with his brother Ben Stiller: after years of pecorecce comedies Adam Sandler returns to a more reflective cinema thanks to The Meyerowitz Stories and fully hits the target. A very well orchestrated film by Noah Baumbach, which also has the very notable in its cast Emma Thompson, Dustin Hoffman and always underestimated Elizabeth Marvel. One of the best works of the director of The squid and the whale And Story of a wedding. Available on Netflix.

Uncut diamonds (2019)

Rough Diamonds: The Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

The film of the indisputable dramatic consecration with an over-the-top “Sandler-like” rehearsal, inflamed, swirling, electrifying. The gemstone merchant protagonist of Raw diamonds confirms the acting strength of an interpreter at the center of a crazy story directed by Safdie brothers. Visceral and precious cinema, convulsive but never confused. Alongside an Oscar nominated Sandler too Idina Menzel, Kevin Garnett and a newfound Eric Bogosian. To see with your heart in your mouth, it is absolutely worth it. One of the best metropolitan dramas / noir of our times. Available on Netflix.