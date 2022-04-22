The Black Eyed Peas open the 2022 Latin AMAs with the bilingual title “Where is the Love?” ” performance

More than 20 artists came together for a special tribute to Ukraine at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards.

The Black Eyed Peas, along with a number of Latin artists, opened the Latin AMAs with a bilingual rendition of their song, “Where Is the Love?” (“Dónde Está el Amor”) during Thursday’s TV show live from Las Vegas. The heartfelt moment also included Ukrainian pop and R&B singer NK (Nastya Kamenskykh), who debuted the song in Spanish alongside Ozuna.

will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo and singer J. Rey Soul took center stage surrounded by singers like CNCO, Prince Royce, Sofia Reyes, Chiquis, Farruko and many more, as they were singing a Spanglish version of the politically tinged track.

United in their message of love, everyone involved wore white for the performance, with NK holding the Ukrainian flag.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. On Thursday, Ukrainian officials said the city of Mariupol could contain up to 9,000 bodies after weeks of heavy shelling by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his troops, according to NBC News.

Additionally, President Joe Biden said the United States would give an additional $1.3 billion in humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.

The performance, according to Telemundo, is a “show of solidarity with Ukraine and highlights the show’s motto: ‘Music unites us’ despite the barriers of distance, language or borders”.

Black Eyed Peas, Emilia, CNCO, Adriel Favela, Chesca, Gerardo Ortiz, Sofía Reyes, Esteman, Prince Royce, Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, Goyo, Christian Nodal, Ozuna, Boza, Caliber 50, Farruko, NK and Chiquis perform at 2022 Latin AMAs in Las Vegas on April 21, 2022. Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Black Eyed Peas released “Where Is the Love? with Fergie and Justin Timberlake in 2003. It was featured on the band’s third album, “Elephunk.” The song received two Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards were hosted by Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente, and took place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.