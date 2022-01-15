the counter-current choice of Denmark

Reopen indoor leisure and entertainment venues while the contagion curve grows to levels never seen before. The Copenhagen government has chosen to adopt a policy to combat Covid-19 in contrast to that of many other countries. The Danish executive has in fact proposed to ease the distancing rules starting this weekend, with the reopening of cinemas, stadiums, museums and venues where indoor concerts take place.

A decisive move despite the World Health Organization and public health experts alerting the government to the possible tsunami of cases due to the Omicron variant. A hypothesis that in fact is already becoming a reality. Infection rates are in fact at record levels, with over 20,000 new infections per day in the country with just 5.8 million inhabitants. But what reassures the government is the fact that hospitalization rates are decreasing despite the spike in infections.

In Denmark, there has been a surge in daily infections since mid-December. An alarm that has caused severe restrictions, including the closure of theaters, cinemas, entertainment parks and convention centers. The government was also forced to reintroduce a series of safety regulations that the Danes hoped they had left behind forever, such as measures to limit the number of people in shops and malls. Despite the surge in infections, hospital admissions and deaths have recently stabilized at levels below those seen a year ago, when the number of new cases per day was just over a thousand infections.

“In light of how things are going, it is very positive that the Epidemic Commission (the consultative group of experts equivalent to the Italian CTS, ed) now recommends lifting some of the restrictions, not least in the field of cultural activities”, he said. the first minister Puts Frederiksen, which based its measures on expert opinion.

The government has proposed following the advisory group’s recommendations, including the reopening of theaters, cinemas, museums and botanical gardens, as well as allowing spectators to participate in outdoor sporting events. The only limitation will be to keep the maximum number of participants in indoor concerts at five hundred people.