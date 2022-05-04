The country will be able to export beef to the US.

After approximately 20 years, the Dominican Republic has been chosen again to export raw, intact beef products and those derived from slaughtered cattle to the United States (USA).

The provision is effective from April 29, according to the notification sent to the General Directorate of Medicines, Food and Health Products (Digemaps) of the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) by the US Department of Agriculture on the 2nd of the month last.

The US government made this decision after an audit carried out in the country from September 13 to 23, 2021, the document specifies.

To start exports, the Dominican Republic must meet a series of requirements of the US market related to imports, labeling, individual sanitary measures and the self-report tool (SRT).

Next steps

The next steps that the country must follow to export are to certify the meat establishments that meet the requirements of the United States and send a list of them to the International Coordination Office, which will later be reviewed by the Food Safety and Inspection Service. (FSIS, for its acronym in English).

“The Dominican Republic may only export products from certified establishments on this list,” the document states.

In addition, the US Code of Federal Regulations requires that each beef cattle product have a foreign inspection certificate issued by a Digemaps Food Department official. “The foreign inspection certificate must accompany each shipment; be presented to import inspection personnel at the official FSIS import inspection establishment; be written in English; and bear the official seal of the Government of the Dominican Republic responsible for the inspection of meat products (beef), as well as the name, position and signature of the official authorized to issue inspection certificates,” the notification details.

labeling requirements

The United States requires that all meat products from beef cattle carry labeling that meets FSIS requirements. In some cases, labels must be approved by this body before use.

Regarding individual sanitary measures, FSIS requires the country to maintain the equivalence of its current raw meat (beef) inspection system. To implement any change you must notify and request a determination of equivalence of “Individual Health Measure (ISM)”. Finally, the country must submit any updates to the RST no later than May 18 of each year, beginning in 2023.

KNOW MORE

will continue to inspect

reinspection

As part of its reinspection activities, FSIS will conduct point-of-entry verification sessions, including testing for Escherichia coli (E.coli) bacteria and others to ensure controls for these pathogens remain equivalent to those in the United States. .

Audit

Within one year of the effective date of this restoration of equivalence determination, FSIS plans to verify through an audit whether the country’s intact raw meat product inspection system remains equivalent. communication.