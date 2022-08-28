Entertainment

The daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez broke the silence about her relationship with her father

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Lilibeth Morillo She is one of the eldest daughters of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old. It’s been a long time since she no longer uses her paternal surname but her maternal surname and now she and her sister Liliana de Ella have just released a song called ‘Malo’ that seems to be dedicated to the singer.

The eldest daughters of Puma Rodriguez They have been estranged from their father for a long time with crossed accusations. But now Lilibeth Morillo He spoke with the Argentine program ‘Intruders’ and explained that he has not seen it for 14 years. In their last fortuitous encounter, a few words were exchanged and that inspired this new song.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

Hollywood: actors who became famous after 40 years – Entertainment – Culture

5 mins ago

Samuel Eto’o: “Cameroon could play young people like Lionel Messi in Dynamo de Douala or in Canon de Yaoundé”

16 mins ago

Emily Ratajkowski reappears in New York with a mini dress with a cut-out neckline

27 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez performs a special song for Ben Affleck!

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button