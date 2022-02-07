the diet for healthy teeth and gums

Nutrition and oral health, of the mouth and teeth, are closely linked: what we eat not only affects our general physical and mental well-being, but can also determine the onset of any dental pathologies. “Hippocrates already said: ‘Food be your medicine, medicine be your food’. This invites us to reflect on the importance of nutrition for our physical well-being and our health at 360 degrees ”, recalls Dr. Giulia Temponi, nutritionist biologist. “Today the diet that most people follow is rich in macronutrients (i.e. carbohydrates, proteins and lipids) but low in micronutrients (ie minerals, vitamins, antioxidants), which are essential to allow the body’s biochemical processes and protect cells from damage caused by free radicals ”, explains the nutritionist.

Nutrition and oral health –

The risk is that deficiencies of some minerals and vitamins, along with a poor one oral hygiene, may favor the onset of dental pathologies. “Our mouth is a natural receptacle for many bacteria that transform sugars in food into acids. These acids are capable of attacking it dental enamel and provoke the caries – explains the nutritionist -. In addition to tooth decay, a food imbalance can lead to gingivitis, periodontitis and, more generally, inflammation of the oral cavity which, if neglected, can expand on a systemic level “. Similar effects can be had in the case of gastroesophageal reflux: “There is a continuous introduction of acidic material into the oral cavity and this creates an imbalance that can lead to the diseases we have already mentioned”.

The diet for mouth and teeth: the foods to watch out for –

Dr. Temponi has no doubts who are the main accused of these risks for the mouth health: “Surely the basis of these inflammations is the consumption of simple sugars and refined carbohydrates. Unfortunately, today the diet is poor in whole carbohydrates and legumes, rich in fiber, and in fresh fish, while it is rich in foods containing omega 6 and saturated fat used in the production of industrial foods. And a diet low in omega 3 and rich in omega 6 can also have repercussions on the health of the oral cavity and teeth ”, emphasizes the nutritionist. “I remember that the ratio between omega 3 and omega 6 should be four to one, instead it is often unbalanced in favor of the latter. This imbalance can trigger inflammatory processes, weakening the immune defenses and making us vulnerable to pathogens also in the oral cavity “.

Protein also for teeth –

Dr. Temponi stresses the importance of hiring proteins in the diet daily also for the well-being of the oral cavity: “Especially in the elderly, a protein deficiency can play a fundamental role in the pathogenesis of periodontal disease. This protein deficit can be caused both by food choices (proteins with low biological value, therefore not fish and lean meats) but also by a lower intestinal absorption of proteins, due to the aging intestinal mucosa “. But in addition to proteins there are some micronutrients that it is good not to forget also for the sake of our mouth: “I am referring not only to omega 3 fatty acids, but also at vitamins D and C, antioxidants and mineral salts such as calcium, magnesium, fluorine “.

Nutrition and oral health: foods yes –

Let’s see in practice what are the foods that, in addition to being good for general health, are also good for that of the oral cavity: “Surely the fresh seasonal vegetables, preferably raw: it is rich in fiber and calcium and if eaten raw it stimulates salivation, which has a cleaning action and is able to keep the proliferation of microorganisms present in the oral cavity under control thanks to the presence of antibacterial substances – explains Temponi -. Then there is fresh fruit and dehydrated fruit, although in the latter case you have to pay attention to the sugar content. So green light for oily fruit and nuts, rich in omega 3; to the blue fish, also rich in omega 3. And then whole grains and legumes, rich in fiber; water with a high fixed residue, rich in calcium and bicarbonates, e milk and derivatives for the calcium and protein intake. Finally, let’s not forget the green tea, rich in catechins, chemical compounds with antibacterial properties “.

And the foods don’t –

Then there are some foods that it is good to limit to keep the mouth healthy: “They certainly belong to this category citrus fruits, which are rich in vitamin C but have a high acidity which can exert an abrasive action on tooth enamel. Precisely for this reason it is good to wait at least half an hour before brushing your teeth after consuming oranges, lemons or grapefruits, both whole and squeezed “. Then there is it sugar, big accused: “Beware of fizzy and sugary drinks, packaged fruit juices, candies, sweets: these foods rich in sugars cause the bacteria present in the mouth to produce acids and therefore tooth decay. Sucrose is the most harmful food from this point of view. Finally, if green tea is good for you, the coffee it can contribute to the yellowing of the teeth due to the presence of tannins, which we also find in wine and which decrease the production of saliva, thus lowering the natural defenses of our mouth “.