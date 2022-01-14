the evolution of the most popular roadster in the world

Mazda MX-5, after more than three decades and 1.1 million units sold, is always evolving while remaining faithful to the original concept of Jinba Ittai, namely driver and car linked by a relationship of perfect harmony. The 2022 version of the most popular roadster in the world makes its debut on the Italian market.

The car retains the unmistakable character of the MX-5 and is characterized by some product refinements that make its legendary driving pleasure even deeper. The new model will be available both in the Soft Top version with manually operated canvas roof, and with RF (Retractable Fastback) bodywork with retractable hard top.

The House proposes gods new colors for Mazda MX-5, the elegant Platinum Quartz for the exteriors and interiors, the new nappa leather in Terracotta Brown that creates an even more enveloping atmosphere. As for the Soft Top version hood, a beautiful Blue is added to the black canvas and Burgundy Red color for those seeking greater refinement.

The safety equipment

MX-5 2022 scores a decisive step forward in terms of safety and driving precision, thanks to the new Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) technology, standard on all models, which enhances the performance of the rear multilink suspension, whose structure has been designed to reduce roll and pitch and maintain the car is flat in transients and sudden load transfers typical of sportier driving.

The system, when the Mazda MX-5 goes into a curve, especially at high speed, slightly brakes the inner rear wheel to increase the “anti-lift” effect of the rear axle, thus reducing roll and stabilizing the car in a flat attitude that holds glued the car to the road. The KPC, in the most committed driving on winding roads, recognizes the difference in speed between the rear wheels in real time and reacts by increasing the level of intervention just enough to refine the response of the rear and stabilize the car.

The driving experience with the Kinematic Posture Control therefore becomes more engaging, increasing the responsiveness of the car, further enhancing the Jinba Ittai spirit, that is, that feeling of perfect union between man and machine of which the Hiroshima roadster represents the manifesto of more than 30 years.

The engines in the range

The new Mazda MX-5 2022 features the well-known four-cylinder units a Skyactiv-G petrol 132 bhp 1.5 and 184 bhp Skyactiv-G 2.0 equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox that allows high performance, including 0-100 km / h acceleration in 8.3 “and 6.5” respectively for the Soft Top and 6.8 ”for the RF, in full compliance with the Euro 6d anti-pollution legislation. Both engines are also equipped with i-Eloop, a braking energy recovery system that considerably increases engine efficiency.

The Mazda MX-5 2022 preparations

The evolution of the beloved Mazda MX-5 roadster today is the highest expression of Mazda’s Jinba Ittai spirit, the perfect union of man and machine. A sports car, extremely intuitive and safe also thanks to i-Activsense active safety technologies which include front and rear city emergency braking (SCBS and SCBS-R), blind spot monitoring (BSM), driver fatigue detection system (DAA) and Adaptive Matrix LED Headlights (ALH).

In the price list there will be two configurations: Exceed and Sport, with engines 1.5 l and 2.0 l respectively and a price list included between 32,100 euros and 35,750 euros for the Soft Top version, e 38,250 euros for the Hard Top RF version – Retractable Fastback – present in the range only in the most powerful engine and in the Sport trim level. On sale immediately, it will arrive in dealerships from March 2022.