The former Miss France, Camille Cerf and her companion Théo (kindly) accuse Justin and Hailey Bieber of plagiarism

This Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Camille Cerf appeared in the company of his darling Théo Fleury and their four-legged companion. ” Family awakening “wrote the former beauty queen on Instagram before realizing that Justin Bieber and his wife had copied his idea. Indeed, the Hollywood couple also posted a morning photo with their pet. A post that Miss France 2015 did not fail to share in her story with, in caption: “ Copiers “.

A history of plagiarism

The interpreter of the title “Peaches” and the supermodel were they really inspired by the Frenchwoman? One thing is certain, it is that the publication of the singer has aroused strong reactions. In less than an hour, the artist had collected more than 1.7 million likes and thousands of comments. Hailey Baldwin’s husband seems to be doing much better. A few days ago, the young man went back on stage after having been forced to take a break because of a huge health concern.

Suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the Canadian announced, last June, the cancellation of his next concerts. ” As you can see, this eye does not blink. I can’t smile on this side of my face… So there is complete paralysis on this side of my face. It’s because of this virus attacking my ear nerve and my facial nerves “, he had explained before continuing: “ For those frustrated with the cancellations of my upcoming shows, I’m just not physically able to do them. It’s pretty serious, as you can see. I wish it weren’t, but obviously my body is telling me I need to slow down. I hope you understand. I will use this time to rest, relax and get back to 100% so I can do what I was born to do. “. The fans are therefore reassured… Like Camille Cerf who sees Justin Bieber stealing his ideas!

