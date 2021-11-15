The Formula 1 season finale hadn’t been that exciting for years

With three Grands Prix left at the end of the Formula 1 World Championship, the two drivers at the top of the overall standings, Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, are separated by just 14 points. As the end of the season approaches – Sunday 12 December in Abu Dhabi – their rivalry is becoming more and more intense: the former has never been so close to a world title, the latter has no plans to leave it, even if it is. has already won seven, including four in a row.

In the last weekend in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the confrontation between the two drivers – both extremely competitive and already protagonists of sensational accidents, like the one in Monza last September – had its most spectacular and compelling expression so far, and it also involved the respective teams in a clash that in some ways recalls the most famous rivalries in the history of Formula 1.

In the previous two Grands Prix, raced in Mexico and in the United States, Verstappen had managed to obtain two consecutive victories and Red Bull had confirmed itself as the most performing and reliable car. In Brazil, however, everything has changed. Hamilton’s Mercedes has in fact fitted a new engine, taking advantage of that part of the regulation that allows the engines to be improved, but only with evolutions developed by the beginning of the season, and also to introduce changes aimed at improving only the seal and not the performance.

Each rider can change engines three times without being penalized. The fourth modification costs at least ten positions on the starting grid, the fifth five. For Hamilton, that in Brazil was the fifth change, which resulted in the penalty on Sunday’s starting grid. In addition to this, between Friday and Saturday the FIA ​​judges had found an irregularity of 0.2 mm in the rear wing of his car, which had cost the cancellation of his times in qualifying (in which he had obtained the pole position ) and the start in last place in the Sprint Qualifying on Saturday (the small race in the testing phase that establishes the starting grid on Sunday).

The irregularity of the rear wing of Hamilton’s Mercedes had also been highlighted by Verstappen, who on probable indications from his team, at the end of qualifying on Friday had touched it in the closed circuit of the circuit, something prohibited by the regulation. For this the Dutch driver was fined 50 thousand dollars.

Despite the sum of the penalties, over the weekend in Brazil Hamilton recovered fifteen positions in the Sprint Qualifying, thus limiting the damage on the starting grid. He should have started fifth, but started in tenth place due to the further penalty: in Sunday’s race he made another spectacular comeback, overtaking all the riders in front of him and managing to place himself in front of Verstappen after a tight head-to-head, characterized by an attempt to overtake to which the Dutchman reacted by defending himself at the limit of the regulation.

At the San Paolo circuit, Hamilton’s Mercedes reached a top speed of 339 kilometers per hour, against the 317 achieved by Verstappen. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner commented on the rivals’ performance saying: «Their straight-line speed is really impressive, especially when we consider that they have fitted a Monaco-style rear wing. [cioè con parti più vicine tra loro, quelle precedentemente sanzionate dai giudici]”. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff responded by saying: “The fresh engine makes a big difference. Our opponents are free to lodge a complaint, we will be available. We can also give him a rear wing to put in the living room ».

Two of the last three World Grand Prix races will take place on new circuits for Formula 1: in a week’s time in Losail, Qatar, and then in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 5 December. No one has ever raced there in the race, and the power of the new Mercedes engine could make a difference more than anywhere else. For this reason, Red Bull is thinking of changing the engine at Verstappen, accepting the penalty on the starting grid (it would be the fifth) for having a fresher engine to be able to compete with Mercedes to the end.

Verstappen still has a 14-point advantage, and therefore the end of the World Championship seems open and unpredictable as it hasn’t happened for years: at least since 2016, when the German Nico Rosberg came first with a 5-point advantage over Hamilton, his teammate. , finishing second in the last four races. To find another World Championship in which two drivers from different teams competed so closely for the title we need to go back to 2012, when Sebastian Vettel, then at Red Bull, won over Fernando Alonso by three points.

This year’s season finale is the most exciting in a long time, and even more so for the quality and charisma of the two protagonists. Hamilton is one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport, if not the biggest (he is certainly the most successful, with 101 Grands Prix and seven titles like Michael Schumacher), while Verstappen has been beating precocity records for years, having been the youngest driver to race a Grand Prix (2014) and to win it (2016 ). He is now 24 years old and there is no real doubt that he will be among the most dominant drivers of the next decade: if he wins the World Championship, however, he will not be the youngest in history to do so, given that when he won it in 2010 Vettel was 23 years old. .