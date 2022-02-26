The four changes of clothes with which Ángela Aguilar dazzled with her beauty at Premios Lo Nuestro

On the night of February 24, the celebrities met again on the stage of Lo Nuestro Awardsbut without any doubt One of the artists who attracted the most attention was Angela Aguilarwho dazzled with her beauty by wearing four elegant designs that made her one of the best dressed at this important gala held at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

During the red carpet, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar She made an impact wearing a spectacular pink strapless mermaid dress inspired by the symbolic elements of her most recent album Mexicana Enamorada, in which flowers in colorful tones and phrases with which she identifies stand out, in addition to her name embossed at hip height . She also wore a touch of distinction based on red and fuchsia feathers, placed at one of her shoulders.

This suit was made by the fashion house located in León, Guanajuato, Mexico, called Ian Deywho through Instagram shared details of their spectacular model.

While another design made by this same firm was the one that the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty wore during the tribute to Vicente Fernández, which was made based on Mexican roots, in which a corset stretched on one side stands out, which further accentuated plus her tiny waist.

The elegant black ruffled dress with golden details that simulate leaves that run through Angela’s silhouette was also boasted by its creators through social networks.

But one of the most applauded moments of the night was the tribute to her grandmother, Flor Silvestre, where she performed the song “Malagueña” and appeared on stage in a dress made by the designer Philip Alvarado.

With a spectacular neckline, crystal applications and flowers that were painted and embroidered by hand, Ángela Aguilar again squandered beauty and elegance with this seductive creation by Mexican hands.

While, to receive the award in the category Female Revelation Artistagain dazzled as she took to the stage in a luxurious long-sleeved suit and sequin-embroidered bell-bottom pants, adorned with fringes that ran from the shoulders.

Each of her elegant outfits was shown off by herself through her Instagram account, where she thanked those who made this new triumph in her career possible.

“It was all just a dream. Thank you for everything, therefore, always. Infinite thanks“He wrote along with a series of images in which he recalled his time on the stage of Premios Lo Nuestro.

