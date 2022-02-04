the girls of Gadda-Rosselli teach the children of Gerolamo Cardano





Lessons in Spanish, with exceptional teachers: it happened at the IC Gerolamo Cardano institute of Gallarate. And the special teachers are five girls from another Gallarate school, the Gadda Rosselli high school.

The special lessons are part of the project green school confirmed again this year at the institute that brings together the schools of the Arnate and Madonna in Campagna districts.

The meetings touched on various issues of eco-sustainability and enhancement of environmental resources.

Added value: the contribution of five girls from the fourth grades of Gadda-Rosselli: Giulia Basile, Martina Fazzone, Silvia Puricelli, Amelia Veronese, Giulia Bellebono they gave lessons in Spanish on the topics green school in the fifth classrooms of the Manzoni complex of the IC gerolamo Cardano. An activity included in the school-work alternation project coordinated by Professor Maria Giovanna Renzi.

The lessons at Manzoni schools – the primary of Madonna in Campagna – yes. I am carried out both face to face and onlinea modality sometimes made necessary by the limitations for health emergencies.

The high school students planned the interventions with the primary school teachers, specifically with the teacher Viviana Labanca referent of the green school project for the Manzoni complex. Together they chose the material and the methods of intervention, thus creating an efficient, effective and highly satisfying school-work program.

The experience, organized for the Comprehensive Gerolamo Cardano by prof Giovanna De Lucahad such an educational and professional value that the director of the institute Germana Pisacane he already plans to repeat it in the other plexus of the institute, the Cesare Battisti.



