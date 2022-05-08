‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Serena Joy will be a problem for June in season 5 according to Elisabeth Moss

We can already count season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale it will be intense. While the new season of the Hulu series is still filming, Elisabeth Moss, who plays June Osborne on the show, has given some details about the fifth season. In a new interview on Watch What Happens live with Andy CohenMoss shared that June and Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) will be at odds again in season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

(L-R) Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Serena will cause problems for June in season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale it ended with June killing Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), Serena’s husband. To let Serena know that she was responsible for Fred’s death, June sent one of Fred’s fingers to Serena.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens live with Andy CohenMoss shared what to expect from the show’s fifth season.

“The thing about killing Fred is that he’s just a man,” Moss said. “And that won’t necessarily solve the whole problem.”

Cohen later speculated, “I think killing Fred will somehow activate Serena Joy in a dangerous way.”

“Oh, you wouldn’t believe it,” replied Moss, “Yeah, it’s not good. Not good. She is not happy.

Elisabeth Moss thinks ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 5 is ‘wilder’

So far, not much is known about the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale. However, Moss’s recent interviews have given a glimpse of what to expect.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Moss admitted that Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale It is more intense than past seasons.

“I will say that the season itself is possibly one of the wildest rides we’ve ever had,” Moss told TVLine. “We’ve definitely had a few seasons [where]You know, a lot of things happen. Some seasons, it doesn’t happen as much…I can hardly keep up…and it’s not a lip service. I really want to say that I can hardly keep up with the amount of activity that is going on.”

Elisabeth Moss also poked fun at the love triangle between June, Nick and Luke.

The rivalry between June and Serena Joy is not the only thing they are fans of The Handmaid’s Tale we have to wait.

In a new interview with Bevy Smith for SiriusXM’s Beveled in Radio AndyMoss shared that the love triangle between June, Nick Blaine (Max Minghella), and Luke Bankole (OT Fagbenle) will continue to be a major storyline going forward.

“I don’t know if she knows what she wants. And I don’t know if she loves them both,” Moss said in the interview. “We get into a very tricky area here, but I think there are things that she loves about both of them. And they do, they accomplish different things for her.”

