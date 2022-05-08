Entertainment

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Serena Joy will be a problem for June in season 5 according to Elisabeth Moss

We can already count season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale it will be intense. While the new season of the Hulu series is still filming, Elisabeth Moss, who plays June Osborne on the show, has given some details about the fifth season. In a new interview on Watch What Happens live with Andy CohenMoss shared that June and Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) will be at odds again in season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

