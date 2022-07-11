The health of Cuban scientist Ariel Ruiz Urquiola deteriorates after seven days of hunger and thirst strike

The Cuban scientist Ariel Ruiz Urquiola celebrates this Sunday ten days on a hunger and thirst strike in front of the headquarters of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in the city of Geneva, Switzerland, without receiving a response to their claims. The activist, who has also stopped consuming the medications for his treatment as an HIV-AIDS patient, suffers from the deterioration of his already delicate health as a result of starvation and dehydration.

The images that the Cuban doctor Emilio Arteaga Pérez shares on his Facebook profile speak for themselves of Ruiz Urquiola’s situation.

The biologist protests the prohibition of entry to Cuba to his sister, Omara Ruiz Urquiolabut in a broadcast made on Monday He said that “the claim to return home is for all Cubans.”

Ruiz Urquiola delivered a letter at the Wilson Palace, headquarters of the United Nations in Switzerland, in which it demands a pronouncement on these issues. He also delivered a 57-page document that includes names of culprits, facts, dates and incidents that are not included in the letter.

So far, the only pronouncement has been that of the United Nations special rapporteur for human rights Mary Lawlor, who asked the Cuban regime to allow the return of the activist Omara Ruiz Urquiola.

“I have received information that Omara Ruiz Urquiola, the sister of defender Ariel Ruiz Urquiola, has been denied re-entry into Cuba. Omara went to the US after criticizing the cancer treatment she was receiving in Cuba. She should be allowed to return,” Lawlor wrote on his Twitter account.

on the platform Change.org a campaign with almost 3,900 signatures asks that the UN recognize the violation of human rights requested by Ariel Ruiz Urquiola.

With this, there are four hunger strikes carried out by Ruiz Urquiolathe most recent of them also before the headquarters of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in June 2020, with the purpose of being heard by said body, which he achieved.

Omara Ruiz-Urquiolasister of the scientist, was prevented from boarding a Southwest airline flight bound for Havana on June 25, by order of the Cuban authorities.

The activist and university professor said that her travel ban to Havana is being passed “with the complicity of the United States government.”since they “are complying with a provision of the Department of Emigration of the Ministry of the Interior of Cuba.”

The Cuban, who was one of the strikers quartered at the headquarters of the San Isidro Movement in November 2020, said that She traveled to the US to treat her health, but she is already recovered with the willingness to return to Cubawhere he has his house and his family.

Ruiz Urquiola, professor and researcher, was expelled in 2019 from the Higher Institute of Design for her political ideas.