The iconic characters of Emma Thompson!

Matilda, the musical will arrive at Christmas but here we go through a bit of Emma Thompson the new Tronchatoros

The trailer for “Matilda the musical” is out, the film will be released at Christmas by Netflix this year, and of course, one of the most iconic characters in this story could not be missing, trunchbullwhich will be played by actress Emma Thompson.

Thompson in her role is determined to extinguish the independent thinking of her elementary students, now we recount the most iconic characters of Emma Thompson, who will undoubtedly play a great role as the villain of this story.

Baroness Von Hellman- Cruella

Elegance, fashion and talent are words of the Baroness Von Hellman, Emma Thompson who gives life to this character stated last year that she was interested in the dark side of female characters, since they are rarely allowed to be dark. And it is that Von Hellman gives an incredible story within cruel.

Thompson wore a large collection of designs that were based on screen divas, from Joan Crawford until Elizabeth Taylor. Without a doubt, the demeanor that the actress gives to the Baroness makes the public be impressed with her performance.

Sybill Trelawbey – Harry Potter

the dear teacher Sybill Trelawney of Harry Potter she was played by Emma Thompson. The actress managed to become the fortune-telling witch in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Within his abilities are divination and non-verbal spell casting.

His most notable prediction was probably his announcement of the death of albus dumbledore and the Battle of the Astronomy Tower through Tarot cards. Thompson really managed to transform into Trelawney.

The actress appeared in the films Prisoner of Azkaban, Order of the Phoenix and Deathly Hallows: Part 2, but despite her character appearing in Goblet of Fire and Half-Blood Prince, Thompson did not play Trelawney to even though it did appear in the books.

Mrs Potts- Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast is that animated movie that the public loves, played by Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast, the story has captivated many generations but within it there is an adorable character, Mrs Potts.

The cute teapot is played by Thompson, the character is the main castle housekeeper of the Beast and transformed into a enchanted teapot once the Sorceress placed her curse on her.

Karen – Love Actually

Despite the extensive cast of Love Actually, Emma Thompson she manages to stand out as one of the strongest and most memorable actresses on film.

The story follows the many complex lives of various people during the Christmas holidays. All the characters are related to the funniest, saddest, naive and stupid aspects of love.

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee is probably one of the most successful and popular movies of Emma Thompson, and it’s for good reason. Not only does it present one of his most entertaining performances, but the film is a great adventure for children by showing the importance of family and magic.

The film is an adaptation of the children’s books’Nurse Matilda‘ of Christianna Brand, but she definitely develops her own style and manages to create a separate identity that makes her feel original. Also, Ella Thompson is almost unrecognizable in the title role, both in her looks and mannerisms.