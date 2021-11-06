The Italian policy (perhaps) carried out on the electric car

Release theelectric car from the stickiness of political dynamics. It is with this objective that the first integruppo in the Italian Parliament expressly dedicated to battery-powered mobility is about to be born, in which deputies and senators from all parties can converge to give life to a transversal movement, without flags, focused on the decarbonisation of transport.

The initiative, promoted by 5S Giuseppe Chiazzese and Luca Sut, took its first steps yesterday, with a letter to the address of all parliamentarians and the unwritten promise of being able to trigger a real turning point for the electric car in Italy.

A common vision

“An intergroup for the development of electric mobility would allow us to share the vision and analyze together the perspectives and critical issues on which the legislator can intervene”, reads the message to the members of the two Chambers, “also in the light of a constant comparison with the various organizations operating in this sector “.

After all, the deputies insist, “this is a sector in great turmoil at a global level” and “our country cannot and must not be caught unprepared”.

Beyond the parties

Arrived precisely in the days of the Cop26 in Glasgow, as far as we know, the proposal would have already met a certain interest on the part of exponents of various political forces.

While waiting to see the next developments of the initiative, the hope is that more and more also in Italy we can “de-politicize” the issues related to environmental protection and the fight against climate changes, sheltering them from skirmishes that too often break through in gang warfare.

The global energy transition will take its time, but it is an irreversible process. You can ride or suffer. Choosing the second path, however, would be catastrophic.