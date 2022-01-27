the keys to the match- Corriere.it

from Marco Calabresi

The semifinal of the Australian Open between the Italian and the Spanish. Berrettini has to rely on his serve, on prolonged exchanges Nadal a highlander and wants to win his 21 slam

The premise of obligation. We will hardly see a match similar to the only previous one between Matteo Berrettini and Rafa Nadal. That day, it was September 7, 2019, Matteo was facing a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time, he had two and a half years less experience and Rafa two and a half years less at the registry office. A lot of water passed under the bridges: Berrettini entered permanently in the Top Ten, became aware of his growth and his tennis and, above all, he got used to playing in big stadiums against big opponents.

In the last three Grand Slams before this Australian Open he always and only bent to Novak Djokovic, and in all three circumstances he took away a set, including the Wimbledon final. A sign that the distance to Olympus is still there, but it is getting smaller. But how and where can Berrettini beat Nadal? Surely she will have to rely on his service. On the other side of the world, Matteo The Hammer is more than the Hammer is with us. They nicknamed him this because they are less accustomed than in Italy to seeing him make holes in the ground with the joke. Berrettini, of the five games already brought home in this tournament, has won two in five sets, those in which he has served the least aces. In front there were two uncomfortable and different opponents, but the reason why the match against Alcaraz and also the one against Monfils reached the fifth is also to be found in the few winning services: ten against the Spaniard, 12 against the French.

Against Carreno Busta, on the other hand, the victory came in three sets thanks also to 28 aces; in four sets, however, Matteo had got rid of Nakashima and Kozlov, pushed in both cases by 21 ace. And against a player like Nadal, who is a highlander on prolonged exchanges, there is no better way to go than to serve well, on the verge of perfection. Serve well and shorten the exchanges: Berrettini, despite his almost two meters, is very familiar with the game of flying under the net.

For this reason, the use of serve and volley could be convenient for him, for the same reason as above: Nadal, albeit worn out by his almost 36 years and inevitably not yet at his best after missing the entire second half of the season due to the foot problem (and in December he also had Covid), when the exchanges are prolonged he pulls out the better than s. Forcing him to fish sharp corners with passers-by by covering the net can be a good strategy, also because Nadal is starting to smell the 21st Grand Slam of his careerwho had become an obsession for Djokovic and who instead risks reaching the Majorcan first, Berrettini, Tsitsipas and Medvedev permitting.

Berrettini, where to see it And if Matteo were to be sucked into the baseline rallies that exhausted opponents from all over the world for a geological era, it would be better to let Nadal throw as many showers as possible. Because if Berrettini is a hammer straight ahead, Nadal with the same blow (even anomalous, moving to be able to throw it even when you could play the backhand) knows how to be the same. In any case, there are endless reasons to set the alarm at 4.30 and tune in to Eurosport (also reachable from Sky channel 210, from SkyGo or Dazn) or on Discovery +.. Even if the risk of getting up at 8 and finding them still on the field is there. And for Berrettini, who is ten years younger than Nadal, it might not be a disadvantage.