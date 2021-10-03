News

The Last Duel: here is a new poster | Cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A new, suggestive poster by T.he Last Duel, the highly anticipated new film by Ridley Scott starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer And Ben Affleck presented in recent weeks as a world premiere out of competition at the Venice Film Festival.

The film, we recall, will be available in our cinemas from 14 October. You can see the poster below:

In the cast of The Last Duel we find Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer And Ben Affleck, the story is taken from the book of the same name written by Eric Jager.

Set in 1386, the plot centers on the vicissitudes of a Norman knight who returns from the war and discovers that his wife has accused her old friend of raping her. The French court will decide the fate of the accused through a single trial between the two.

Loading...
Advertisements

Damon and Affleck wrote the screenplay with Nicole Holofcener: it is the first time that the two return to write together after the Oscar for Rebel genius. In the early stages, Affleck was to star with Matt Damon; after a series of developments the actor took a back seat as a supporting character in favor of Driver.

The release is set for October 15 for the United States, October 14 in Italy.

What do you think of this new poster? How long are you waiting for the Ridley Scott movie? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!

SOURCE: Impawards


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

940
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
847
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
827
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
779
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
734
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
730
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
724
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
721
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
713
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top