The last great creation by Paco Rabanne before his retirement

Prior to his retirement from the fashion industry, Paco Rabanne has given us one of his best creations and Marketing actions in recent decades. And we are talking about the fact that for the year 2016, the Paco Rabanne brand decided to give away for the residents of Italy a Fiat 500 tuned and designed by the brand’s own mechanics. Swipe to see the latest and unusual creation of the Spaniard before his retirement in the fashion industry!

October 01, 2022 7:18 p.m.

Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, better known as Paco Rabanne, is one of the best-known fashion designers in the world. The Spaniard has stood out mainly for his textile creations in which he uses different colors and materials and for his perfume brand, with some outstanding works such as “Ultraviolet Man”, “Black XS”, “Black XS pour Elle” and “1 Million “Do any of them ring a bell? Well, this and more, were the work of the great Paco!

Although the designer is enjoying his retirement, from Tork we wanted to bring you one of the most expensive gifts from the Spaniard, and also one of the best Marketing actions carried out with cars. In a promotion valid in Italy, the Paco Rabanne brand decided to raffle for Christmas 2016, a Fiat 500 tuned with the logos and colors of the brand itself… Incredible, right?

Many are wondering, but the brand is not dedicated to the sale of perfumes? Well, of course the contest was based on the fact that they would combine to buy a Paco Rabanne fragrance in Italy and they were already participating in the draw, that simple you could win a unique vehicle in the world. It is clear that this promotion is causing a furor among Italian citizens and, therefore, a resounding success in perfume sales … Another Paco masterpiece!

Without further ado, the gift in question was of a Fiat 500 covered in shiny gold plating, with its black roof to highlight the brand’s logo. Inside, the vehicle shines even more than its exterior because the only thing that is not gold-plated is the leather upholstery. Although its purchase value is indecipherable because it is unique in the world, we can say that it starts at 15,000 euros.

As for its mechanics, it has a 6-speed manual gearbox, with front wheel drive. Under its hood rests a two-cylinder in-line engine, with a maximum torque of 145 Nm and 2000 rpm of maximum revolutions. Thanks to its 105 horsepower, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 10 seconds and reaching a top speed of 188 km/h.