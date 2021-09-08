The last samurai, so Tom Cruise risked being beheaded

The last samurai is the film directed by Edward Zwick with Tom Cruise as the protagonist which will be broadcast tonight on Rete 4 at 11.40pm. The film tells the so-called Satsuma rebellion: a revolt that took place in Japan between January and September 1877 and which saw the former samurai of Satsuma – one of the most important Japanese fiefdoms of the time – rebel against the Meiji government.

The last samurai, the plot

Nathan Algren (Tom Cruise) is a tormented man, who bears the scars and nightmares of his commitment as a captain in the US military during the civil war against the Indians. Plagued with guilt over his actions, unable to bear the closeness of another human being and one step away from becoming a real alcoholic, the man supports himself by selling Winchester rifles. The turning point in his life comes when his former commander offers him the chance to take back his life and get her away from the fumes of alcohol.

Nathan must go to Japan, where Japanese troops need to be trained in the use of Western weapons to quell a riot of samurai. However, in Japan, things are not going as planned at all. Despite the Western opinion, the Japanese generals still decide to attack the samurai, even if they are not ready. The losses are numerous and Nathan himself is wounded: this, however, does not prevent him from continuing to resist and fight. A disposition and tenacity that attract the attention of the samurai commander, Katsumoto (Ken Watanabe), who decides to save Nathan’s life and take him as a prisoner to his village. And it will be here that Nathan will be able to open his eyes and understand what really moves the samurai rebellion.

Tom Cruise’s near-fatal accident

The last samurai it was a project that Tom Cruise cared a lot about and for which he prepared himself with feverish impatience, in order to make his character as realistic as possible. For this the actor, ex-husband of Nicole Kidman, spent about nine months training to learn the fighting techniques of the samurai. As reported by the website ofInternet Movie Data Base thanks to this training, the Hollywood star gained about ten kilograms of muscle mass. In reality, however, the preparation of Tom Cruise for The last samurai it was much longer: always IMDB reports that the trial lasted about two years, a time frame in which Cruise also took fencing and Japanese lessons.

With all this preparation behind him Tom Cruise was certain he could give some three-dimensionality to his character, not contenting himself with making him appear as a two-dimensional protagonist on the big screen. What perhaps the actor could never have imagined was that, right on the set of the film, during filming, he would have risked his life. In fact, during the filming of the film, Tom Cruise is the co-star Hiroyuki Sanada they were playing a fight scene, when the actor found himself with the sword a step away from his neck. Sanada, in fact, had to throw a swing with the sword against Tom Cruise who, at that moment, was on a mechanical horse out of the frame. According to the sources reported once again by Internet Movie Data Base the machine did not function properly and failed to lower at the right time, thus exposing Tom Cruise’s neck to a blow that could have been fatal. Fortunately Sanada managed to stop the blade a few inches from Tom Cruise’s flesh, thus avoiding that one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors risked being beheaded during the recording.